Tennessee offers 2022 JUCO corner Zah Frazier

Looking to solidify its defensive side of the 2022 recruiting class, Tennessee offered JUCO cornerback Zah Frazier over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive back plays for Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

“They hit me up a couple of days ago and did some background on me,” Frazier told Volquest following the offer. “They talked to my former head coach at Southern Illinois where I originally transferred from and they had put in a good word for me. Then they checked on my academics and said everything was good to go.”

When evaluating the prospect on film, it’s easy to see why the Volunteers have interest.

“I’m tall and have great length,” the prospect said. “When I look like I’m beat, I’m really not. My length makes up for that. I also have good ball skills and can tackle well.

“Tennessee said they loved my film and heard a lot of good things about me. They told me to keep up my good work. They like that I can play with my height and that I have the speed to go along with it.”

Frazier runs a 4.50 (laser) in the 40-yard dash and has been in communication with Alex Golesh and Trey Johnson. The Tennessee target would have three years to play three seasons at the next level.

In an abbreviated COVID-19 spring season a few months ago, the Cedartown, Ga. native averaged 1.5 pass breakups a game with three interceptions and 17 tackles in seven contests.