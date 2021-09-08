Tennessee offers 2022 JUCO corner Zah Frazier
Looking to solidify its defensive side of the 2022 recruiting class, Tennessee offered JUCO cornerback Zah Frazier over the weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive back plays for Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
“They hit me up a couple of days ago and did some background on me,” Frazier told Volquest following the offer. “They talked to my former head coach at Southern Illinois where I originally transferred from and they had put in a good word for me. Then they checked on my academics and said everything was good to go.”
When evaluating the prospect on film, it’s easy to see why the Volunteers have interest.
“I’m tall and have great length,” the prospect said. “When I look like I’m beat, I’m really not. My length makes up for that. I also have good ball skills and can tackle well.
“Tennessee said they loved my film and heard a lot of good things about me. They told me to keep up my good work. They like that I can play with my height and that I have the speed to go along with it.”
Frazier runs a 4.50 (laser) in the 40-yard dash and has been in communication with Alex Golesh and Trey Johnson. The Tennessee target would have three years to play three seasons at the next level.
In an abbreviated COVID-19 spring season a few months ago, the Cedartown, Ga. native averaged 1.5 pass breakups a game with three interceptions and 17 tackles in seven contests.
“I’m betting on myself. That’s why I went the JUCO route,” Frazier said of his journey. “I heard stories about JUCO and how it can really help you. I wanted to experience that. I’m starting from scratch, keeping my head down working hard, trying to use this as a springboard.”
Coming out of High School, Frazier was an All-Region player in Northwest Georgia. He tallied 93 tackles and 10 interceptions as a prep player, also returning kicks while playing basketball and running track for Cedartown High School.
Frazier played in four games as a freshman in 2019 for Southern Illinois before transferring to Coffeyville.
“I grew up only about two hours away from Knoxville and always heard it was a great school,” the cornerback said. “I’m planning on taking a visit there during one of my BYE weeks coming up on either September 30 or October 9.”
As COVID affected scheduling last fall, there was some downtime for Frazier of late. But that’s about to change as things are returning to form.
“Everything is back to normal and we will be at full-capacity this season,” the prospect said. “I’m ready to get after it. There’s been a lot of scrimmaging, but we played our last game on May 23 – so, short turnaround. We open with the defending national champs [Hutchinson Community College] and I’m ready.”
Frazier has 13 offers to date with several FBS programs in the mix. But Tennessee is the first ‘big’ offer for the defensive back and playing in the SEC could be the difference maker.
“I used to get up early just to watch SEC football,” Frazier concluded. “It would be a dream come true if I am able to play in that conference. It would truly be an unreal feeling.”
Coffeyville’s schedule shows a seven-game regular-season before kicking off the KJCCC Playoffs on November 7.