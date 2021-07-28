Tennessee offers '23 dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson

As the search continues for Tennessee’s quarterback for the 2023 class, the Vols introduced themselves to Avery Johnson on Monday, offering the 6-foot-3, 170-pound dual-threat quarterback. “It honestly came out of nowhere,” Johnson told Volquest following the offer. “I knew some of my coaches were talking to Tennessee about me, but I just now spoke to them on the phone for the first time. “Coach [Joey] Halzle said he wanted to jump in the mix for me and to start building a relationship with me.” The 2023 prospect captains a spread-offense for Maize High School and jumped on the scene as a sophomore starter in 2020. The signal-caller registered around 2,000 passing yards in 11 games with a combined 35 touchdowns, both through the air and on the ground. With the efforts, Johnson was named second-team All-State and an All-Conference player for his 5-A squad.

“Coach Halzle was pretty much explaining to me that he liked my athletic ability. He likes the way I throw the ball and read plays,” Johnson said. “He said I do a great job making plays outside of the pocket and running the ball when I need to. “That’s the college game now and lots of teams are switching to more mobile quarterbacks. He liked that about my game and I feel like that is what sets me apart in recruiting.” The Maize, Kan. native started to see his recruitment picking up in the spring right before a busy June where he camped at Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, TCU and Arkansas. Johnson also checked in with Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas – unofficially – this summer while on tour. During the brief ‘open’ period this week, Johnson was able to check out Iowa State and Minnesota. “I feel like I’m a leader and that’s what I try to focus on more than most things,” the Tennessee target said. “I want to make the players around me better. On the field, I’m more dangerous outside of the pocket, using my athletic abilities to my advantage in making off-platform throws.” Johnson picked up offers from Tennessee and Minnesota this week, bringing the total up to 13. Other programs who have offered include Arkansas and Ole Miss from the SEC – along with Washington State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Arizona State.

The 2023 prospect was involved in the Elite 11 underclassmen series in Indianapolis this summer, clocking in at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Johnson also plays basketball and baseball for his high school. Tennessee may be a bit of an unknown to the dual-threat quarterback right now, but that’s soon to change with Halzle now in the mix. Regardless of where the athlete commits down the road, distance will not be a factor. “I just want to find the best place for me to play some ball,” Johnson concluded. “I don’t know a whole lot about Tennessee right now, but I’m looking forward to learning. I know it’s been a great program in the SEC and at a time, it was a powerhouse “I’m certain they are on their way back there. I can’t wait to continue building this relationship with them over the phone and on zoom as coach Halzle tells me more about the Vols. Hopefully, I can come down for a game in the fall.”