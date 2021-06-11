Tennessee offers DT Jordan Phillips following unofficial check-in

Tennessee has offered 2022 defensive tackle Jordan Phillips a committable-offer after hosting the Orlando, Fla. native unofficially Tuesday for a private workout with coaches. “It was a whole lot of fun. Coach [Rodney] Garner put me through a good workout,” Phillips said. “He told me he was impressed and loved what I bring to the table as a player. It was overall a great experience.” Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary began recruiting the 6-foot-4, 300 pound run-stopper while at Michigan and carried the recruitment with him to Knoxville. He was the one to offer initially before Garner and defensive coordinator Tim Banks confirmed. “I’m a versatile guy and can play anywhere on the defensive line,” the prospect said when asked to self-evaluate. “I’m quick for my size and powerful. I’m also big on technique.” Ocoee High School runs a base 4-3 scheme but flips to odd-man fronts on occasion. Phillips can indeed be seen in film lining up anywhere from a shade to a 5-technique depending on the package or play-call. The defensive lineman was named second-team All-State for the 8-A classification in 2020 following a season of 80 tackles with eight sacks and 14 TFLs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VEIFRPIFJFQ0VJVkUgQSBPRkZFUiBGUk9NIFRIRSBVTklW RVJTSVRZIE9GIFRFTk5FU1NFRSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9WT0w/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNWT0w8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9MTEQyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTExE MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xM QTQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMTEE0PC9h PiDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1Y19icmlhbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbHVjX2JyaWFuPC9hPuKBqSDigaY8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NlcnRpZmllZERhd2dBRz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2VydGlmaWVkRGF3Z0FHPC9hPuKBqSDigaY8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NoZXBwNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNoZXBwNDI8L2E+4oGpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9iZTU4Yk01MWlsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmU1OGJNNTFpbDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3JkYW4gUGhpbGxpcHMgKEBqb3JkYW41ME9URikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3JkYW41ME9URi9zdGF0 dXMvMTQwMDY1MzY5Njg4NzkyMjY5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Tennessee has a huge stadium and that was really cool to see. I know Peyton Manning played there and that program turns out a lot of NFL talent,” Phillips said when asked what he knew about the program. “I’m also friends with Joe Milton and we were able to catch up some while I was there.” Milton, who is several years older than the 2022 prospect, played for a nearby high school in the Orlando area. Each summer as a child and on into middle school, Phillips would go and train with the high school teams for weights and conditioning. That’s where the friendship began. “We talked it up a little bit the other day,” Phillips said of Milton. “He told me it’s a great place and that he loves it there. That’s good to hear.” The Sunshine State native has 25 offers to date, including several from the Southeastern Conference such as Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss. Other Power 5 programs like Louisville, Duke, Indiana, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Miami and Maryland have also offered.

“My recruitment is still 100 percent open. I’m looking at all schools who have offered and considering everyone,” Phillips said. “I have an official visit coming up with Maryland (June 18) and am hoping to set one up with Tennessee here soon. “I’ve also checked out Miami and camped at Georgia and Clemson recently.” Phillips not only stars on the football field for Ocoee, but he was also a state qualifier in both wrestling and weightlifting this past academic year. “Tennessee was a great experience. I was pleased,” the 2022 defensive lineman concluded. “The coaches are nice and seem like real, genuine people. They said they want me back up there for an official visit and I look forward to it.”