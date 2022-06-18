Tennessee offers in-state OL Kison Shepard ahead of June camp

Class of 2024 lineman from West Tennessee, Kison Shepard, is beginning to see his recruitment take off. The mauler has picked up several Power 5 offers the past few months with the most recent one coming from the University of Tennessee.

Jerry Mack called Fayette-Ware High School last week and spoke with the offensive lineman’s coach. He then offered the rising junior through that channel and sent an invitation to Shepard for June 26th final prospect camp.

Tennessee has been evaluating the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder for a while now as members of the staff stopped by the high school in spring semester to ask about the prospect.

“Growing up, I followed all SEC schools. I come from an SEC family who likes football,” Shepard said following the offer. “My dad was very excited. My friend, Caleb Herring, congratulated me, too. He told me to come join the family.”

Tennessee’s 2023 linebacker commit knows of Shepard through his Tennessee Select 7-on-7 coaching staff, who also coaches Fayette-Ware. Shepard, who usually mans the camera during the 7-on-7 tournaments, was pressed into action one weekend when the numbers were scarce for the team. That’s how he got to know Herring.

Showing off his athleticism, Shepard collected an interception at middle linebacker. But at the end of the day, the Sommerville, Tenn. native is molding his craft for a future on the offensive line at the Power 5 level.

“I’m very aggressive on the field,” the prospect said. “I really love to hit people.”