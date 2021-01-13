VolQuest - Tennessee offers Myles Pollard of Ravenwood

Tennessee offers Myles Pollard of Ravenwood
The in-state talent for the Class of 2022 continues to be of great importance for the Vols as Tennessee made another Volunteer State offer on Thursday.
He’s a four-star cornerback out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Standing in at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Pollard is the state’s 14th-ranked prospect and No. 24 nationally at cornerback.
“Coach Pruitt texted me and said that I had an offer,” Pollard recounted. “We then talked on the phone for a little bit. He said he’s known about me for a while and has been evaluating my film.
“He wants me to join this talented class in Tennessee this year.”
Prior to the offer, Tennessee hadn’t been in major contact with the prospect. The whole coaching staff followed him on social media, however, so Pollard had a feeling he was being vetted.
“He’s been recruiting very well and he’s trying to get the program back on the right path,” Pollard said of Pruitt. “We are just beginning the relationship-building process, but he is recruiting a lot of my friends. They have all said great things about him and that he really wants this class to be special.”
The friends being referred to are some of Pollard’s teammates on the 7-on-7 Tennessee Select team, coached by Shawn Banks. They consist of highly-touted Vol prospects such as Ty Simpson, Dallan Hayden, Isaiah Horton, Jordan James and Cameron Miller.
“They have a lot of young players who can play,” the cornerback said of the Vols. “As they continue to develop, it will only get better. In the future, they got something there.”
The total offer count sits at 24 right now for the Brentwood, Tenn. native – with Virginia Tech, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Penn State showing the most interest. Washington, who has yet to offer, is very much in play as well.
Pollard noted around eight of the programs are in the running and he hopes to release a top-seven or eight in early February.
The Vols will ‘probably’ make the cut, according to the prospect.
“The team I end up signing with will be getting a long, physical corner that loves to play man-coverage,” Pollard said of himself. “I’m an all-around cornerback who can play all over. I can do it all – inside or outside.
“I’m seeking a coaching staff that forms a great relationship with me. I need to know how they believe I would fit in their scheme and vice versa. I’m looking for an excellent atmosphere and culture – those are big for me.”
Pollard’s uncle, Cory Fleming, starred in the Orange back in the early 1990s and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. His father is also a big Tennessee fan.
“I’ve been to a lot of games over the years,” Pollard concluded. “It’s really just a hometown team and it would be good to play for them.”
The 2022 in-state target hopes to have his commitment wrapped up by the start of his senior campaign next fall.