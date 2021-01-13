VolQuest - Tennessee offers Myles Pollard of Ravenwood

The in-state talent for the Class of 2022 continues to be of great importance for the Vols as Tennessee made another Volunteer State offer on Thursday.

Myles Pollard.

He’s a four-star cornerback out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Standing in at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Pollard is the state’s 14th-ranked prospect and No. 24 nationally at cornerback.

“Coach Pruitt texted me and said that I had an offer,” Pollard recounted. “We then talked on the phone for a little bit. He said he’s known about me for a while and has been evaluating my film.

“He wants me to join this talented class in Tennessee this year.”

Prior to the offer, Tennessee hadn’t been in major contact with the prospect. The whole coaching staff followed him on social media, however, so Pollard had a feeling he was being vetted.

“He’s been recruiting very well and he’s trying to get the program back on the right path,” Pollard said of Pruitt. “We are just beginning the relationship-building process, but he is recruiting a lot of my friends. They have all said great things about him and that he really wants this class to be special.”