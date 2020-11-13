VolQuest - Tennessee offers speedy Texas receiver, Keithron Lee

All Keithron Lee needed was a strong start to his senior campaign. In doing so, the 2021 athlete was confident the offers would roll in. Mission accomplished. The three-star projected wide receiver has accounted for over 1,200 yards with 25 touchdowns on 52 receptions thus far in five games for Ruder High School. “Most of the schools I have been in contact with, it just took a big senior year to get their attention,” Lee said. “I don’t really have a goal on where I want to play or what conference, I just want to continue improving as a player.” On Tuesday, Tennessee joined the likes of Stephen F. Austin, Utah, Washington and SMU who have offered in the past week. Six other programs have offered in the past eight weeks as the count now sits at 26 for the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder.

WOWWW!😳 After an amazing talk with coach Martin, I am beyond blessed to receive an official offer from THE University of Tennessee!!! 🟠 @coachtee17 @JimChaneyUT @RudderFootball pic.twitter.com/rWb4UPNtWw — Ke 5lueprint😇✌🏾 (@Keithronlee) November 3, 2020

“Coach [Tee] Martin hit me up and said he liked what he saw on film and that I should be receiving a phone call sometime today,” Lee explained Tuesday night. “Around noon, he called back and gave me an offer. “I was really humbled if anything. The Southeastern Conference in arguably the best conference in college football. This is my first SEC offer and it’s a great feeling.” Tennessee envisions Lee as a wide receiver and one who can fly. Last spring, the 2021 prospect clocked a 4.43, 40-yard dash time by hand and was later timed at 4.51 seconds by laser this summer. “I play a little all over right now for my school. I play slot and sometimes line up in the backfield at running back,” Lee noted. “I also play corner and safety on defense. “Tennessee likes my hands. The coaches say I have strong hands. They like what I can do in space from the slot position.”

The Bryan, TX. native committed to UTSA in April before reversing course in September. Along with consulting with family, a variety of variables played into the decision to decommit. “It was a family decision and I really didn’t know at the time how this process worked,” Lee admitted. “COVID played a role. Not being able to go on visits played a role. I just talked it over with my family and determined that it [UTSA] wasn’t where my heart was.” But the next time Lee makes a call, he expects it to be his end game. “Decision time will be coming soon for me and I refuse to commit and still be worried about the whole process. I’ll be all in,” the Tennessee target said. “I’m not sure when I’ll be signing, though. Both December and February are options.” As far as Tennessee is concerned, Lee admits he is learning as he goes. The two parties have been in constant contact since the Vols originally reached out at the beginning of November and Lee appreciates the fact that he is being coveted by a true Volunteer. “I know they have a great staff. Coach Martin played there and he does a great job with the receivers,” Lee concluded. “That’s a huge factor for me. It’s also the SEC. “I’m learning more and more as I go.”