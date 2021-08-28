Tennessee offers versatile athlete, Jaylen Johnson

Though fall camp is in full-swing, recruiting never stops as Tennessee extended an offer to 2023 athlete Jaylen Johnson of Baxley, Ga. last week.

“I’ve been in contact with them for about a month now. We talked for about 30 minutes the other day and they were asking about my game and how I’ve been,” Johnson told Volquest. “They were basically complimenting my game and telling me how I’d be a good fit in their system. And then he let me know I had an offer.

“This offer is a big one considering the history that comes with Tennessee.”

Running backs coach Jerry Mack and [senior offensive] analyst Matt Merritt were on the other end of the line. And though there’s been some communication between the two parties, the offer still came as a surprise for the athlete.

“I didn’t know it was coming,” the prospect said. “It was just a good surprise. I’m very pleased with it.”

Johnson is rated as a three-star athlete, per Rivals, but is getting the majority of the looks on the offensive end. A running back by trait, the Appling County standout lines up in the slot and also plays cornerback and safety for his high school squad.