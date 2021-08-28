Tennessee offers versatile athlete, Jaylen Johnson
Though fall camp is in full-swing, recruiting never stops as Tennessee extended an offer to 2023 athlete Jaylen Johnson of Baxley, Ga. last week.
“I’ve been in contact with them for about a month now. We talked for about 30 minutes the other day and they were asking about my game and how I’ve been,” Johnson told Volquest. “They were basically complimenting my game and telling me how I’d be a good fit in their system. And then he let me know I had an offer.
“This offer is a big one considering the history that comes with Tennessee.”
Running backs coach Jerry Mack and [senior offensive] analyst Matt Merritt were on the other end of the line. And though there’s been some communication between the two parties, the offer still came as a surprise for the athlete.
“I didn’t know it was coming,” the prospect said. “It was just a good surprise. I’m very pleased with it.”
Johnson is rated as a three-star athlete, per Rivals, but is getting the majority of the looks on the offensive end. A running back by trait, the Appling County standout lines up in the slot and also plays cornerback and safety for his high school squad.
In 2020, the then sophomore compiled 1,200 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns while splitting time in the pro-scheme with a senior in the backfield. The offense is switching to more of a spread-game this season where Johnson will get looks at both running back and wideout.
The Tennessee target also returns both punts and kicks on special teams. He was an All-Region selection as a sophomore while his team rolled into the third round of the playoffs before bowing out to Greater Atlanta Christian.
“Teams are recruiting me anywhere they can get the ball in my hands,” Johnson said. “Tennessee likes my acceleration and shiftiness. In that offense, they see me as they see their other backs – involved in both the run and pass game with checkdowns and screens.
“I think I fit in well with that system.”
Johnson boasts 13 offers to date with Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt coming from the SEC. Other programs such as Florida State, Michigan State and Virginia Tech have also offered while the Seminoles are pushing the hardest right now.
Still, it’s completely wide open for the 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete.
“I camped at Florida State this summer and took unofficials to Georgia and Alabama,” the prospect said. “I was going to stop by Tennessee as well, but my schedule got messed up. We talked a lot this summer and I hope to be up for a game this season.
“Tennessee’s offer came when I was picking up a few, but me and coach Mack have been talking for a while,” Johnson said. “Sometimes, we will chat for 20 or 30 minutes. I’m excited about coming up. I’ve never been to Neyland Stadium, but my coach played in there once and said it’s amazing.”
The three-star looks to continue to improve now as a junior with hopes of his profile growing. The basketball and track star has put a lot of work into his speed this offseason, but knows it’s not all about intangibles.
“I’m a leader. I’m one of the first ones in and one of the last ones to leave,” Johnson concluded. “I’ll do anything to help my team win the game. They say big players shine in big moments. I’m one of those players who will shine in a big moment.”