VolQuest - Tennessee officially announces hiring of linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary

Tennessee officially announced the hiring of linebackers Brian Jean Mary from Michigan. Jean Mary was hired a week ago and has been in Knoxville work. On Thursday, Jean Mary's contract was completed.

Here are the details:

Jean-Mary is making $550,000 on a two year contract.

If Jean Mary leaves for another job on his own then said coach would owe 50% of his monthly salary times number of months left on his contract if he left for another SEC school. It’s 25% of his salary if he left for a college job outside of the SEC or the NFL.





Here is a break down of the bonus structure for the assistants.





A maximum of one of the following

Bowl game 8.33%

New Years 6/CFP access game 12%

College football playoff semifinal 16%









A maximum of one of the following:





Appearing in the SEC Championship game 2%

Winning the SEC Championship game 4%





A maximum of one of the following:





Appearing in the CFP National Title game 2%

Winning the National Title 4%



