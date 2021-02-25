 VolQuest - Tennessee officially announces hiring of linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary
Tennessee officially announces hiring of linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
Publisher
@Brent_Hubbs

Tennessee officially announced the hiring of linebackers Brian Jean Mary from Michigan. Jean Mary was hired a week ago and has been in Knoxville work. On Thursday, Jean Mary's contract was completed.

Here are the details:

Jean-Mary is making $550,000 on a two year contract.

If Jean Mary leaves for another job on his own then said coach would owe 50% of his monthly salary times number of months left on his contract if he left for another SEC school. It’s 25% of his salary if he left for a college job outside of the SEC or the NFL.


Here is a break down of the bonus structure for the assistants.


A maximum of one of the following

Bowl game 8.33%

New Years 6/CFP access game 12%

College football playoff semifinal 16%



A maximum of one of the following:


Appearing in the SEC Championship game 2%

Winning the SEC Championship game 4%


A maximum of one of the following:


Appearing in the CFP National Title game 2%

Winning the National Title 4%


Heupel's staff by the numbers
Coach Salary Contract Expiration date

Alex Golesh, TE/OC

$750,000

Jan. 31, 2024

Glen Elarbee, OL

$750,000

Jan. 31, 2023

Jerry Mack, RB

$400,000

Jan. 31, 2023

Joey Halze, QB

$350,000

Jan. 31, 2023

Kodi Burns, WR

$300,000 year 1

$425,000 year 2

**$125k retention bonus in December 2022

Feb. 28, 2023

Tim Banks, DC

1.3 million -- year 1

1.4 million -- year 2

1.5 million -- year 3

Jan. 31, 2024

Rodney Garner, DL

$540,000 -- year 1

$625,000 -- year 2

**$150k retention bonus in February 15, 2023

Feb. 28, 2023

Willie Martinez, DB

$425,000 -- year 1

$450,000 -- year 2

Jan. 31, 2023

Brian Jean-Mary, LB

$550,000

Jan. 31, 2023
{{ article.author_name }}