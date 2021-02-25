VolQuest - Tennessee officially announces hiring of linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary

Tennessee officially announces hiring of linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary
Tennessee officially announced the hiring of linebackers Brian Jean Mary from Michigan. Jean Mary was hired a week ago and has been in Knoxville work. On Thursday, Jean Mary's contract was completed.
Here are the details:
Jean-Mary is making $550,000 on a two year contract.
If Jean Mary leaves for another job on his own then said coach would owe 50% of his monthly salary times number of months left on his contract if he left for another SEC school. It’s 25% of his salary if he left for a college job outside of the SEC or the NFL.
Here is a break down of the bonus structure for the assistants.
A maximum of one of the following
Bowl game 8.33%
New Years 6/CFP access game 12%
College football playoff semifinal 16%
A maximum of one of the following:
Appearing in the SEC Championship game 2%
Winning the SEC Championship game 4%
A maximum of one of the following:
Appearing in the CFP National Title game 2%
Winning the National Title 4%
|Coach
|Salary
|Contract Expiration date
|
Alex Golesh, TE/OC
|
$750,000
|
Jan. 31, 2024
|
Glen Elarbee, OL
|
$750,000
|
Jan. 31, 2023
|
Jerry Mack, RB
|
$400,000
|
Jan. 31, 2023
|
Joey Halze, QB
|
$350,000
|
Jan. 31, 2023
|
Kodi Burns, WR
|
$300,000 year 1
$425,000 year 2
**$125k retention bonus in December 2022
|
Feb. 28, 2023
|
Tim Banks, DC
|
1.3 million -- year 1
1.4 million -- year 2
1.5 million -- year 3
|
Jan. 31, 2024
|
Rodney Garner, DL
|
$540,000 -- year 1
$625,000 -- year 2
**$150k retention bonus in February 15, 2023
|
Feb. 28, 2023
|
Willie Martinez, DB
|
$425,000 -- year 1
$450,000 -- year 2
|
Jan. 31, 2023
|
Brian Jean-Mary, LB
|
$550,000
|
Jan. 31, 2023