Tennessee-Oklahoma primetime clash draws massive viewership

The matchup, which Tennessee won 25-15, was the top primetime game of week 4 of the college football season and the No. 2 overall most-watched game on Saturday. Viewership peaked at 7.5 million viewers, according to the network.

There were a plethora of intriguing storylines leading up to the game, including the return of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who won a national championship as a quarterback at Oklahoma in 2000. It was also the first SEC game for the Sooners since joining the league and the Vols' first true road game.

The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), now No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, get a week off before going back on the road for another primetime bout at Arkansas (3-1, 1-0).

Tennessee will play the Razorbacks at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. with the game airing on either ESPN or ABC. The kickoff time and TV designation will likely be deiced after Arkansas plays Texas A&M on Saturday.

It will mark the third time in five games that Tennessee has played in primetime on ESPN or ABC.