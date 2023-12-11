Mincey made the announcement via X in a post about Tennessee's NIL collective partner, the Volunteer Club.

Gerald Mincey , who appeared in 11 games with six starts at right tackle, announced his return to the team for the Vols' 2024 campaign on Monday night.

The 6-foot-6, 337-pound Mincey transferred to Tennessee from Florida ahead of the 2022 season and made an impact on the Vols' offensive front as a redshirt sophomore.

A three-star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that appeared in 10 games in two seasons with the Gators, Mincey was a key contributor at left tackle during Tennessee's 11-2 season. He played in nine games and made seven starts with 457 offensive snaps.

After Darnell Wright was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Mincey helped fill the void at right tackle. He saw action on 447 snaps and allowed just two sacks in 12 games.

Tennessee's 2024 offensive line will also feature John Campbell Jr., who announced his return last week after starting nine games at left tackle. The Vols could also potentially return starting center Cade Mays and right guard Javontez Spraggins.

Both players have an additional season of eligibility left and did not go through senior day festivities ahead of Tennessee's regular season finale against Vanderbilt last month.

Neither player has given an official announcement in their decisions.