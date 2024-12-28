Tennessee OL John Campbell Jr. declares for 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee offensive lineman, who began his career at Miami before playing the last two seasons with the Vols, declared for the draft on Saturday night.

"I am could not be more proud to be a Volunteer and a Hurricane," Campbell penned in the post. "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent both programs...With sincere gratitude and anticipation for what lies ahead, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Campbell was a four-star prospect out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida in the 2018 class when he signed with Miami.

After red-shirting his freshman year, Campbell played in 11 games for the Hurricanes in 2019 and in seven games with four starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 before leg surgery sidelined him for the 2021 season.

With a medical redshirt, Campbell played one more season at Miami in 2022 and then transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2023 season. He initially played at left tackle, earning a starting spot there but missed the last three games with injury.

After the Vols brought in LSU transfer Lance Heard, Campbell moved to right tackle in 2024, starting in 13 games and playing 500 snaps. He earned an position grade of 48.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

Campbell is one of a number of veteran players that Tennessee will lose off of its offensive line from this season. Fifth-year seniors in center Cooper Mays and guard Javontez Spraggins are out of eligibility.

Tennessee added former Arizona guard Wendell Moe out of the transfer portal and signed five-star tackle David Sanders in its 2025 recruiting class, who will compete for Campbell's vacant spot in the spring.