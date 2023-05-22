Tennessee baseball is still on the outside looking in according to the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

The Vols are the No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables regional with 1-seed Miami, 3-Kent State and 4-seed Wright State according to projections from D1Baseball on Monday.

Tennessee has tried working itself into the hosting conversation over the last month, turning a sub .500 SEC record into a strong finish in conference play.

The Vols won series against Vanderbilt and Kentucky before taking two of three at South Carolina last weekend. Tennessee won 11 of its last 15 league games and jumped to No. 16 in the RPI rankings.

Tennessee sits at 38-18 overall with a 16-14 SEC record and has been projected to play in the Conway, South Carolina and Morgantown, West Virginia regionals over the last two weeks.

The opportunity to further boost their resume and possibly host a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next week presents itself at the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee is the 7-seed and will play 10-seed Texas A&M on Tuesday in a single elimination game at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A win would send Tennessee to the double elimination stage against 2-seed Arkansas on Wednesday.

The NCAA Tournament field of 64 will be announced Monday, May 29 with the top 16 national seeds hosting regional games at their home parks.