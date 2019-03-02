Tennessee 'one of the top schools on my list' for 4-star DL Jacolbe Cowan
Charlotte, North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has been on Tennessee's radar for well over a year. The Providence Day (N.C.) standout made his way to Knoxville on Friday night and spent the last couple of days on Rocky Top to reacquaint himself with the program.
"I got in town yesterday and had dinner with the coaches," Cowan said. "That carried over to today with the basketball game and the Junior Day vibe. It was a nice visit."
The message to the Tar Heel State product is simple: The Vols need quality defensive linemen and he's at the top of the list.
"Basically that I'm a priority," Cowan said. "They see that I have the athleticism and I was blessed with good genetics. They think I have the character and build of a Tennessee Vol defensive lineman. That's really their message that they have been pitching to me."
Tennessee is thin in terms of quality defensive linemen. Cowan brings length and experience. He's very much aware that playing early at Tennessee would be an option.
"It's definitely a good feeling knowing that I'd have opportunity," Cowan said. "Nothing is given and you have have work for it, but they preach opportunity. I believe in hard work and grinding. Just handling things on all levels, the weight room, academics and on the field."
Cowan has been recruited by Brian Niedermeyer for over a year. Recently, it's been Chris Weinke hitting him up, but the latest Vol assistant showing him some love has been new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. The two have only known each other a week or two, but things are going well.
"I just started talking to him on the phone in the last couple of weeks," Cowan said.
"When he first got there, he reached out to me to make sure I knew I was a priority for him and Tennessee. I haven't known him long, but it feels like I've known him for a while with how much we have communicated over the last week."
Cowan recently dropped a top list of schools. The Vols were on that list, but did this trip help things?
"I think this visit solidified why they are on that list," Cowan said. "They have let it be known that I'm a priority and I definitely felt that the two days I was there. They are a school that I'm looking forward to getting back to and one I consider to be one of the top schools on my list."
So where does Cowan stand in terms of a timetable on his decision? Let’s just say when he gets that feeling, he will make his decision in short order.
"Really and truly it's when I feel like the time is right," Cowan said. "If I can do it before my senior season then great, but I'm not going to rush it. I'm going to take my time and make sure I'm 100% sure with everything. I'm just looking forward to being an early enrollee and helping that school as soon as possible."
Rivals.com ranks Cowan as a 4-star defensive end in the class fo 2020.