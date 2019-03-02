Charlotte, North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has been on Tennessee's radar for well over a year. The Providence Day (N.C.) standout made his way to Knoxville on Friday night and spent the last couple of days on Rocky Top to reacquaint himself with the program.

"I got in town yesterday and had dinner with the coaches," Cowan said. "That carried over to today with the basketball game and the Junior Day vibe. It was a nice visit."

The message to the Tar Heel State product is simple: The Vols need quality defensive linemen and he's at the top of the list.

"Basically that I'm a priority," Cowan said. "They see that I have the athleticism and I was blessed with good genetics. They think I have the character and build of a Tennessee Vol defensive lineman. That's really their message that they have been pitching to me."

Tennessee is thin in terms of quality defensive linemen. Cowan brings length and experience. He's very much aware that playing early at Tennessee would be an option.

"It's definitely a good feeling knowing that I'd have opportunity," Cowan said. "Nothing is given and you have have work for it, but they preach opportunity. I believe in hard work and grinding. Just handling things on all levels, the weight room, academics and on the field."