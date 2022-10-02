Tennessee will go into its first SEC road game of the season as a favorite.

The No. 8 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) opened as a 5.5-point favorite over LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC), according to FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday morning.

The two teams are set to faceoff on Saturday at Tiger Stadium at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

Tennessee is coming off of a bye week after beating then-No. 20 Florida, 38-33 at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24. LSU came from behind to down Auburn, 21-17 on the road Saturday night.

The Vols are 20-10-3 all-time versus the Tigers, but 2-7 in their last nine meetings. In Tennessee's last visit to Baton Rouge on Oct. 2, 2010, a penalty against the Vols' defense for too many men the field on the final play of the game gave LSU another chance at the end zone with no time on the clock. The Tigers scored to win 16-14.

Tennessee is 4-0 in games it is favored in this season.

LSU opened the season with a 24-23 upset loss to Florida State in New Orleans but have won four-straight.

"(LSU is) long, they're athletic," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said last week. "Defensively, multiple in what they do. Offensively, they have some skill player that can affect the game. A good football team."

