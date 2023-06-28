Tennessee paired up with UNC in men’s basketball ACC/SEC Challenge
With the Big 12/SEC challenge coming to an end, the ACC/SEC challenge will take its place.
The members of the conferences have been paired up to face each other during the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.
This year, Tennessee has been matched up with UNC for the event.
The game will tip-off on Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET on an ESPN-owned channel.
The Vols will be forced to travel to Chapel Hill for the match. This will be the team’s first trip since their two-point loss in 2016.
Overall, the Tar Heels own the all-time series 10-2. However, Tennessee won the previous meeting in 2021.
The program does own a 114-100 advantage over ACC programs in its history, as well.
UNC joins an already tough out-of-conference slate for the Vols. Tennessee will also face NC State, Wisconsin, Illinois and compete in the Maui Invitational.
