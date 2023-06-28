News More News
ago basketball Edit

Tennessee paired up with UNC in men’s basketball ACC/SEC Challenge

Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler (5) reaches for the ball as North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn.
Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler (5) reaches for the ball as North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

With the Big 12/SEC challenge coming to an end, the ACC/SEC challenge will take its place.

The members of the conferences have been paired up to face each other during the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

This year, Tennessee has been matched up with UNC for the event.

The game will tip-off on Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET on an ESPN-owned channel.

The Vols will be forced to travel to Chapel Hill for the match. This will be the team’s first trip since their two-point loss in 2016.

Overall, the Tar Heels own the all-time series 10-2. However, Tennessee won the previous meeting in 2021.

The program does own a 114-100 advantage over ACC programs in its history, as well.

UNC joins an already tough out-of-conference slate for the Vols. Tennessee will also face NC State, Wisconsin, Illinois and compete in the Maui Invitational.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}