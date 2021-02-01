VolQuest - Tennessee parts ways with tight ends coach Joe Osovet

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made the decision to part ways with tight ends coach Joe Osovet on Monday evening sources tell Volquest.

After two years of being an off the field quality control coach on offense, Osovet was named Tennessee’s new tight end coach following the 2019 season.

Osovet is under contract at Tennessee through Jan. 31, 2022. He was under contract earning $225,000 and received a raise on when the calendar turned to February 1st. which would bump his salary to $250,000 which will be owed to him through next January. Osovet and outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton are UT's lowest-paid assistants last season.

Osovet proved to be a valuable recruiter in his one season by landing Katron Evans, Aaron Willis, Miles Campbell and Trinity Bell. He also instrumental in helping land Tiyon Evans from the JUCO ranks.