Quarterback Nico Iamaleava , who tossed for a record-314 yards in just one half in just his second start last week, appeared more human against NC State, throwing two interceptions, but still finished with 211 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and another score.

Though Tennessee didn't quite replicate the explosiveness in week 1, running back Dylan Sampson posted more than 100 yards for the second-straight game, going for 132 and two touchdowns.

The Wolfpack mustered just 39 rushing yards while Tennessee combined for 11 tackles for loss and three sacks from defensive end Dominic Bailey , safety Jakobe Thomas and tackle Omarr Norman-Lott .

On a night where Tennessee's offense--one week after nearly tying a program record in total yards--was less opportunistic at times, it was the Vols' (2-0) defense that led the way, limiting NC State (1-1) to 143 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall , on the cusp of a momentum-shifting scoring drive, rolled to his right on second down. He never saw Brooks. The Tennessee safety stepped in front of the ball and raced 85 yards the other way, scoring a touchdown that completely changed the trajectory and headlined No. 14 Vols' 51-10 win over the No. 24 Wolfpack at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

FIRST QUARTER

9 plays, 62 yards, 4:10 (time of possession)

It took nearly a quarter, but Tennessee's offense hit pay dirt on its third drive. Nico Iamaleava tossed an inside shovel pass to Dylan Sampson on third down to keep the driving going, then Sampson scored on a 9-yard run two plays later to give the Vols their first lead.

Tennessee 7, NC State 0

SECOND QUARTER

6 plays, 40 yards, 2:30

Iamaleava's first glaring mistake of his young career came on an interception early in the secondary as Tennessee was driving to potentially go up two scores. NC State reached inside the 20-yard line after a pass interference call, but stalled out, settling instead for a 24-yard field goal from Kanoah Vinesett to get the Wolfpack on the board.

Tennessee 7, NC State 3

7 plays, 61 yards, 2:31

Tennessee answered quickly after the NC State field goal. Iamaleava connected with Squirrel White down the sideline for a 45 yard gain. The Vols were unable to convert on third-and-5 and Max Gilbert hit a 32-yard field goal to stretch the lead over midway through the quarter.

Tennessee 10, NC State 3

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

The Tennessee defense was seemingly on the ropes just before half as NC State was putting together its best offensive drive of the night. The Wolfpack were at the Vols' 15 when Will Brooks stepped in front of a Grayson McCall pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to go up two scores.

Tennessee 17, NC State 3

6 plays, 18 yards, 1:44

Set up by a White punt return following a three-and-out forced by the defense, Tennessee managed to go into the half with a three-score lead after Gilbert knocked through a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Tennessee 20, NC State 3

THIRD QUARTER

10 plays, 75 yards, 4:33

White gathered in a short pass on third-and-short and took it 22 yards to extend Tennessee's opening drive of the second half. Iamaleava ran for seven yards on fourth-and-3 later in the drive before a 15 yard scoring toss to Mile Kitselman to all but land the knockout blow to the NC State defense early in the third quarter.

Tennessee 27, NC State 3

4 plays, 5 yards, 1:40

Tennessee's defense against gave the offense a short field after Dominic Bailey stripped McCall of the ball and recovered at the 22 for the Vols' second forced turnover. The takeaway resulted in Gilbert's third field goal, this one from 36 yards midway through the third.

Tennessee 30, NC State 3

3 plays, 34 yards, 0:43

NC State, desperate to stay in the game late in the third, opted to go for it on fourth-and-short from its own 35. Instead, McCall was stuffed for no gain with Kennan Pili leading the charge. This time the Tennessee offense took advantage of the field position with a 31 yard touchdown run from Iamaleava to cap a three-play drive.

Tennessee 37, NC State 3

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

Tennessee was on the doorstep of another touchdown before Iamaleava was hit as he threw the ball. Ayden White run underneath it and took it back 87 yards for NC State's first touchdown and first score since the early second quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Tennessee 37, NC State 10

5 plays, 60 yards, 3:13

Two plays into the fourth quarter, Sampson took a hand off, caught the sideline and rushed 34 yards for his second touchdown and the exclamation point to swell Tennessee's already commanding advantage in the final 14 and a half minutes.

Tennessee 44, NC State 10

5 plays, 34 yards, 2:58

Another NC State fourth down attempt was snuffed out by Jermod McCoy, handing the ball back to a Tennessee offense that was surging in the fourth. Iamaleava linked up with Holden Staes for an 18-yard passing touchdown--his second scoring pass of the game.

Tennessee 51, NC State 10