ago football Edit

Tennessee passes first test, routs NC State in primetime bout

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates a touchdown at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates a touchdown at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Brooks read it the whole way.

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall, on the cusp of a momentum-shifting scoring drive, rolled to his right on second down. He never saw Brooks. The Tennessee safety stepped in front of the ball and raced 85 yards the other way, scoring a touchdown that completely changed the trajectory and headlined No. 14 Vols' 51-10 win over the No. 24 Wolfpack at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On a night where Tennessee's offense--one week after nearly tying a program record in total yards--was less opportunistic at times, it was the Vols' (2-0) defense that led the way, limiting NC State (1-1) to 143 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

The Wolfpack mustered just 39 rushing yards while Tennessee combined for 11 tackles for loss and three sacks from defensive end Dominic Bailey, safety Jakobe Thomas and tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

Though Tennessee didn't quite replicate the explosiveness in week 1, running back Dylan Sampson posted more than 100 yards for the second-straight game, going for 132 and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who tossed for a record-314 yards in just one half in just his second start last week, appeared more human against NC State, throwing two interceptions, but still finished with 211 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and another score.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST QUARTER

9 plays, 62 yards, 4:10 (time of possession)

It took nearly a quarter, but Tennessee's offense hit pay dirt on its third drive. Nico Iamaleava tossed an inside shovel pass to Dylan Sampson on third down to keep the driving going, then Sampson scored on a 9-yard run two plays later to give the Vols their first lead.

Tennessee 7, NC State 0

SECOND QUARTER

6 plays, 40 yards, 2:30

Iamaleava's first glaring mistake of his young career came on an interception early in the secondary as Tennessee was driving to potentially go up two scores. NC State reached inside the 20-yard line after a pass interference call, but stalled out, settling instead for a 24-yard field goal from Kanoah Vinesett to get the Wolfpack on the board.

Tennessee 7, NC State 3

7 plays, 61 yards, 2:31

Tennessee answered quickly after the NC State field goal. Iamaleava connected with Squirrel White down the sideline for a 45 yard gain. The Vols were unable to convert on third-and-5 and Max Gilbert hit a 32-yard field goal to stretch the lead over midway through the quarter.

Tennessee 10, NC State 3

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

The Tennessee defense was seemingly on the ropes just before half as NC State was putting together its best offensive drive of the night. The Wolfpack were at the Vols' 15 when Will Brooks stepped in front of a Grayson McCall pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to go up two scores.

Tennessee 17, NC State 3

6 plays, 18 yards, 1:44

Set up by a White punt return following a three-and-out forced by the defense, Tennessee managed to go into the half with a three-score lead after Gilbert knocked through a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Tennessee 20, NC State 3

THIRD QUARTER

10 plays, 75 yards, 4:33

White gathered in a short pass on third-and-short and took it 22 yards to extend Tennessee's opening drive of the second half. Iamaleava ran for seven yards on fourth-and-3 later in the drive before a 15 yard scoring toss to Mile Kitselman to all but land the knockout blow to the NC State defense early in the third quarter.

Tennessee 27, NC State 3

4 plays, 5 yards, 1:40

Tennessee's defense against gave the offense a short field after Dominic Bailey stripped McCall of the ball and recovered at the 22 for the Vols' second forced turnover. The takeaway resulted in Gilbert's third field goal, this one from 36 yards midway through the third.

Tennessee 30, NC State 3

3 plays, 34 yards, 0:43

NC State, desperate to stay in the game late in the third, opted to go for it on fourth-and-short from its own 35. Instead, McCall was stuffed for no gain with Kennan Pili leading the charge. This time the Tennessee offense took advantage of the field position with a 31 yard touchdown run from Iamaleava to cap a three-play drive.

Tennessee 37, NC State 3

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

Tennessee was on the doorstep of another touchdown before Iamaleava was hit as he threw the ball. Ayden White run underneath it and took it back 87 yards for NC State's first touchdown and first score since the early second quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Tennessee 37, NC State 10

5 plays, 60 yards, 3:13

Two plays into the fourth quarter, Sampson took a hand off, caught the sideline and rushed 34 yards for his second touchdown and the exclamation point to swell Tennessee's already commanding advantage in the final 14 and a half minutes.

Tennessee 44, NC State 10

5 plays, 34 yards, 2:58

Another NC State fourth down attempt was snuffed out by Jermod McCoy, handing the ball back to a Tennessee offense that was surging in the fourth. Iamaleava linked up with Holden Staes for an 18-yard passing touchdown--his second scoring pass of the game.

Tennessee 51, NC State 10

PLAYS OF THE GAME

1. Dylan Sampson's 9-yard rushing touchdown puts Tennessee up in the first quarter.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5vbiB0aGUgYm9hcmQ8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogQUJDICA8YnI+8J+TsiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUTZJOEJEUjBraSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1E2SThCRFIwa2k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9URGxJWlRK OFZYIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVERsSVpUSjhWWDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhSZHFKYzhzUm8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84UmRxSmM4 c1JvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlbm5lc3NlZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFZvbF9G b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb2xfRm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI1NzY3MTk1NzM2OTI3NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Will Brooks returns a second quarter interception 85 yards to extend Tennessee's lead before the half.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxsIEJyb29rcyA4NSB5YXJkcyB0byB0aGUgY3JpYiE8YnI+PGJy PvCfk7ogQUJDPGJyPvCfk7IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1E2SThC RFIwa2kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RNkk4QkRSMGtpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vN2pxMHZOeXBycyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdqcTB2 TnlwcnM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGVubmVzc2VlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVm9s X0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9G b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjU4NjIwMTkxMzYwNjE1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3. Nico Iamaleava keeps and goes 31 yards up the middle for a touchdown in the third.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGxvb2sgYXQgaGltIGdvLjxicj48YnI+8J+TukFCQyA8YnI+ 8J+TsiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUTZJOEJEUjBraSI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1E2SThCRFIwa2k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Q ZFA3OHVGaXRsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGRQNzh1Rml0bDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xODMyNjA1OTg0NzYzNTk2OTQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

GAME BALLS

Will Brooks, DB

Brooks, the walk on defensive back, was expected to play a significant role in Tennessee's secondary at safety. His interception returned for a touchdown came at a critical juncture and completely shifted momentum that the Vols rode the rest of the way.

Dylan Sampson, RB

Sampson waited his turn the previous two seasons in a veteran-laden running backs room and has so far made the most of his time as the leader of Tennessee's ground game. He rushed for 100-plus yards for the second-straight week and averaged more than 6 yards per carry.

Miles Kitselman, TE

Coaches raved about the depth in Tennessee's tight ends room in the offseason and all three, including redshirt freshman Ethan Davis and transfer additions Holden Staes and Kitselman have impressed through two games. Kitselman caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

