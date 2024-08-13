PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Tennessee, Pilot announce partnership in Neyland Stadium branding

Tennessee's iconic "V-O-L-S" is one of a number of changes to Neyland Stadium over the last four years with more coming.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Branding at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium this season will serve as evidence of the changing relationship between college football programs and corporations.

The school announced Tuesday that it has struck a multi-year deal with Knoxville-based Pilot for the first-of-its kind branding rights inside the Vols' 103-year-old football cathedral, though the name Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The deal, which will run for up to 20 years, will serve as a partnership between the Tennessee athletics department and the petroleum and travel giant in on-going upgrades and renovation at Neyland Stadium.

Among the changes are the return of the "Home of the Vols" signage on the east suite boxes at the stadium along with the Pilot logo. The logo will also be featured on both sides of the field.

"As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a press release. "Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential. With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university.

"Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee selects project team for Neyland Entertainment District

Corporate logos have been expected to be featured on the playing surface across college football stadiums since the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved their use in June.

“Vol fans know better than anyone the magic of Neyland on game day and the feeling of singing Rocky Top in the same stadium where the greatest Vol legends made their name,” UT system chancellor Donde Plowman said in a release. “Our partnership with Pilot is all about preserving and enriching that experience to make sure fans and their families will continue to make these same kinds of memories for decades to come.”

Neyland Stadium, which has served as Tennessee's home field since 1921, is undergoing a $337 million renovation project that has already brought several upgrades to the venue, including a new scoreboard and seating area in the north endzone and new suites inside the west concourse.

The "V-O-L-S" signs returned above the stadium's south endzone stands ahead of the 2022 season.

Upgrades to the concourse and gates in the southwest corner of the stadium are expected to be finished before the 2024 season kicks off later this month, while the south end zone exterior will be finished within the next couple of years.

Tennessee announced a project partner last month for its waterfront entertainment district slated to be built on the current site of the G-10 parking garage outside of the Neyland Stadium.

–––––

