Bimbi, who the only one of the three that pitched innings during the regular season, was not a part of the Vols' travel roster at South Carolina and the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama last week.

The transfer were first reported by Joe Doyle and D1Baseball .

Left-handed pitchers Jacob Bimb i and Shawn Scott , as well as right-hander Turner Swistak entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Bimbi appeared in 15 games as a reliever and pitched a total of 13.2 innings, striking out 22 batters during the 2023 season.

He earned his first win against UNC Asheville, tossing three strikeouts and shutout inning on March 28. Bimbi went 1.2 innings and didn't allow a hit while recording two strikeouts in Tennessee's 19-1 win over Bellarmine on April 25.

Bimbi was a highly touted JUCO prospect before signing with the Vols.

He started 18 games last season at Wabash Valley College and finished with an 11-1 record with 133 strikeouts and a 1.49 ERA in 84.2 innings pitched.

Bimbi was named to a NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American in 2022.

Swistak also joined the team as a JUCO transfer this season but did not appear in any games whole Scott had been a part of the program for the past three seasons but hasn't pitched in a game since totaling 2.2 innings and a 6.75 ERA as a freshman in 2021.