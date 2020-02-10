Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is in the market for a new director of player personnel, as Drew Hughes who joined Pruitt’s staff upon Pruitt’s arrival in Knoxville, is leaving Rocky Top to join Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina.

Hughes is reuniting with Muschamp as the two worked together at Florida in 2014. Muschamp hired Hughes away from North Carolina State after previously working at Central Florida.

Hughes was with the Gators from 2014-2017 before coming to Tennessee. Hughes and Pruitt worked together at Alabama from 2007-2011.

Hughes made $190,000 with the Vols, and helped spreadhead a pair of Top 20 recruiting classes including the nation’s No. 7 finish in 2020.