Last season, Tennessee finished the regular season as the country's undisputed best team.

It would carry this momentum into the beginning of the postseason, as well.

Following an SEC Regular Season title, the Vols ran the table to claim the tournament title.

Now, Tennessee will begin its run in an attempt to defend its throne and repeat as champions. However, the situation this time around is much different.

This year, the Vols must put together a solid run in the nation's toughest conference tournament in order to secure a top 16 seed and the right to host an NCAA Regional.

After a slow start, Tennessee is playing well at the right time, though.

Down the stretch, the Vols have made damage in the conference slate. They have won 15 of their last 19 games and claimed four of their final five SEC series.

"We have here with this group a bunch of lessons learned and a lot of momentum," said Tennessee coach Tony Vitello. "Maybe kind of coming together in the locker room in different ways and of course in the dugout and kind of marching forward. I think the question you have to have over your head is have we played our best ball yet? And I don’t think that necessarily the answer would be yes. So kind of that momentum forward is key and obviously any win you get in the league puts you in a better position for whatever the NCAA decides to do.”

To wrap up the regular season, Tennessee traveled to Columbia to face South Carolina.

While entering the set without a series win on the road, the Vols took two of three over the Gamecocks to change this narrative and build further momentum.

A large reason for the success was stellar pitching from Tennessee's starters. Andrew Lindsey threw 8.1 shutout innings on Friday while Chase Dollander and Drew Beam pitched great games in Saturday's doubleheader.

This sustained success from the Vols' pitchers helped save the team's bullpen. With a quick turnaround to start the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, this could be vital.

“It opens up more possibilities," said Vitello. "We’re not going to throw guys until they tell us they’re ready but it opens up more possibilities and nothing really matters except for Tuesday’s game for our club."

Vitello isn't oblivious to the fact that an elite pitching staff is crucial for postseason success.

With the timing of games stacking up on each other in a short amount of time, it is important to have a deep group. This includes starters going far into games and bullpen pitchers being ready to compete when called upon.

However, it appears Tennessee has an arsenal of arms good enough to compete.

"One thing (a postseason run) does require you to do is use a multitude of pitchers and have those guys throwing their best stuff," said Vitello. "I think the way the season’s gone, we haven’t really gotten anybody past 100 pitches if you want to look at it or any crazy stuff. It’s a good group. They’re obviously well-coached. I think (Frank Anderson) is the best in the country for a reason. That group is ready to go. If our group plays defense behind them and have kind of relaxed at-bats like they did in game one and game three I think we’ll have a good chance."

To open the tournament, Tennessee will face Texas A&M on Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama while airing on the SEC Network.

The Vols previously swept the Aggies at home in their second SEC series of the year. Now, Tennessee owns a seven-seed while Texas A&M finished in 10th.

The opening game will be a win-or-go-home battle. The winner advances to the double-elimination portion of the bracket while the loser will be sent home to wait for the selection show for the NCAA Tournament.

For the Vols' NCAA Regional hosting dreams to come to fruition, it will almost certainly take a win over the Aggies.