One of Tennessee football's pair of commits in the 2026 class, Faizon Brandon, has received a significant boost in his Rivals ranking. Brandon is now a five-star recruit and the No. 6 player in the country. He is one of 10 players in the class to be give a five-star rating as the class enters their junior season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Brandon picked Tennessee on August 3 after the Vols prioritized him for quite some time. He visited Knoxville in late July before the decision as a part of a string of visits to Knoxville. He ultimately chose Tennessee over the likes of Alabama and NC State. Brandon is paired with four-star tight end Carson Sneed who is an in-state product. This creates an impressive offensive pairing to kick-off the class. This also continues a string of elite quarterback recruiting for Josh Heupel. Since bringing in five-star Nico Iamaleava in 2023, he has followed it up with four-stars Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. Now, he adds another five-star in Brandon to the mix. Here's what Rivals Analyst Sam Spiegelman said about the quarterback commit:

"Last year, he had just one of the best sophomore seasons. Obviously, for a young quarterback to put up those numbers, be productive, 3,000 yards passing, 36-to-3 touchdown-interception ratio. Really, 70% of his passes completed. He's extremely efficient. He doesn't turn over the football. You see it on tape he can put it all over the yard, he attacks different levels of the defense. Getting a chance to see him this off-season, he can extend plays. When you see him up close, he looks the part. He's 6-foot-4, 190 pounds going into his junior year. When he's throwing the ball and he's on, he can put it anywhere in the field. Great ball placement, really great anticipator. Sees the field really well and really reads and reacts at a really high clip. I think he has those traits that we're going to be talking about him in that first round conversation down the road."