Tennessee QB Gaston Moore enters transfer portal

On3 was the first to report.

Gaston Moore , who spent the last three seasons as a backup, entered the transfer portal on Thursday with one year of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee’s quarterback room is a little thinner heading into January.

Moore wasn’t rated coming out of Hilton Head Prep School in South Carolina in 2020.

He walked on at Central Florida and spent one season there before following Josh Heupel to Tennessee in 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Moore played a backup role in four with the Vols between 2021-24, first behind Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton and then behind Nico Iamaleava last season.

Moore appeared in five games in 2024, but saw his most significant role in Tennessee‘s against Mississippi State on Nov. 9 after Iamaleava suffered a concussion at the end of the first half and missed the rest of the game.



Moore went 5-for-8 passing for 38 yards in the Vols’ 33-14 win at Neyland Stadium.

Moore finished his Tennessee career with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns.

With Moore gone, the Vols’ quarterbacks room includes Iamaleava as the unquestioned starting going into the 2025 season, followed by former four-star prospect Jake Merklinger, who will be a redshirt freshman next season, and incoming four-star George MacIntyre.

Moore is the second Tennessee quarterback to transfer, joining walk-on Ryan Damron earlier this month.

The Vols have had 13 players enter the portal since it opened on Dec. 9, including 10 offensive players.

The current transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28.