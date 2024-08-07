Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava among favorites to win 2024 Heisman Trophy
We're less than a month away from college football beginning.
As preseason predictions come in from all directions, conversations around who will take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy are heating up.
This includes Tennessee football second-year quarterback and first-year starter Nico Iamaleava.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Iamaleava comes in as the No. 7 player in the odds on BETMGM. He sits at +1500, a fall from his previous mark of +1100.
He is the No. 5 player from the SEC on the list that is made up of all quarterbacks in the top 10.
Iamaleava is also the youngest player to make the top 10 of preseason Heisman odds.
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|
Dillon Gabriel
|
Oregon
|
+700
|
Carson Beck
|
Georgia
|
+750
|
Quinn Ewers
|
Texas
|
+1000
|
Jalen Milroe
|
Alabama
|
+1000
|
Jaxson Dart
|
Ole Miss
|
+1200
|
Will Howard
|
Ohio State
|
+1400
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
Tennessee
|
+1500
|
Garrett Nussmeier
|
LSU
|
+2000
|
Cam Ward
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
+2000
|
Riley Leonard
|
Notre Dame
|
+2000
Iamaleava came in as a five-star quarterback from Downey, California. He was the No. 2 player in the class only behind Arch Manning.
He sat behind Joe Milton III for every game of his freshman season except for the Vols' Citrus Bowl win over Iowa. In his lone start, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 27 yards and three scores.
Tennessee won the game 35-0.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––