Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava among favorites to win 2024 Heisman Trophy

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses with the MVP Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camping World Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses with the MVP Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camping World Stadium. (Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

We're less than a month away from college football beginning.

As preseason predictions come in from all directions, conversations around who will take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy are heating up.

This includes Tennessee football second-year quarterback and first-year starter Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava comes in as the No. 7 player in the odds on BETMGM. He sits at +1500, a fall from his previous mark of +1100.

He is the No. 5 player from the SEC on the list that is made up of all quarterbacks in the top 10.

Iamaleava is also the youngest player to make the top 10 of preseason Heisman odds.

Preseason Heisman Trophy Odds
Player Team Odds

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon

+700

Carson Beck

Georgia

+750

Quinn Ewers

Texas

+1000

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

+1000

Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss

+1200

Will Howard

Ohio State

+1400

Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee

+1500

Garrett Nussmeier

LSU

+2000

Cam Ward

Miami (Fla.)

+2000

Riley Leonard

Notre Dame

+2000
As of August 7, 2024 on BETMGM

Iamaleava came in as a five-star quarterback from Downey, California. He was the No. 2 player in the class only behind Arch Manning.

He sat behind Joe Milton III for every game of his freshman season except for the Vols' Citrus Bowl win over Iowa. In his lone start, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 27 yards and three scores.

Tennessee won the game 35-0.

–––––

