We're less than a month away from college football beginning. As preseason predictions come in from all directions, conversations around who will take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy are heating up. This includes Tennessee football second-year quarterback and first-year starter Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava comes in as the No. 7 player in the odds on BETMGM. He sits at +1500, a fall from his previous mark of +1100. He is the No. 5 player from the SEC on the list that is made up of all quarterbacks in the top 10. Iamaleava is also the youngest player to make the top 10 of preseason Heisman odds.

Preseason Heisman Trophy Odds Player Team Odds Dillon Gabriel Oregon +700 Carson Beck Georgia +750 Quinn Ewers Texas +1000 Jalen Milroe Alabama +1000 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +1200 Will Howard Ohio State +1400 Nico Iamaleava Tennessee +1500 Garrett Nussmeier LSU +2000 Cam Ward Miami (Fla.) +2000 Riley Leonard Notre Dame +2000