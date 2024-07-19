For the first time under Josh Heupel, Tennessee football is starting a largely inexperienced quarterback to begin the season.

After Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III ran the offense, redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava is taking the reins with just a single start under his belt in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa.

There isn't any time to wait, though. With a loaded schedule in the front half of the season including a neutral site bout with NC State in game two and a trip to Norman to face Oklahoma on the road in game four, Iamaleava will be asked to play at a high level out the gate.

"We want him to hit the ground running," Heupel said at SEC Media Days. "He's a young quarterback. Played really well in the bowl game. He's going to continue to grow. Through all of his experiences here throughout the course of the season, he's only going to continue to get better from all of those. But we expect him to play at a really high level from the very beginning, and we need that from him."

Getting handed the keys to Heupel's offense shows the coach's faith in the young signal caller. As a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class, the skillset is apparent.

This was on display throughout his freshman season as he delivered strikes inside the pocket but also showed off an elite ability to make accurate throws on the run.