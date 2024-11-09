Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava ruled out for remainder of game vs. Miss. State

After playing the entire first half against Mississippi State, Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava will not return according to the ESPN broadcast.

He suffered an upper-body injury that will hold him out.

Gaston Moore took his spot as the quarterback after the break.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Iamaleava finished the first half with 8-for-13 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. He rushed four times for 22 yards and was never sacked.

Iamaleava came into the game completing 65.4% of passes for 1,705 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also punched it in once on the ground.

He is in his second year after being ranked the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class by Rivals.com. He played high school football for Warren in Downey, California.