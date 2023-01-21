Following a successful senior season of high school and practices with Tennessee leading into the Orange Bowl, five-star Vols freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava played in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night.

The Polynesian Bowl is an annual game in Hawaii that features the best high school football seniors. The majority of the players selected for the game are of Polynesian ancestry.

In this year's matchup, Iamaleava led Team Mauka to a 22-17 win over Team Makai. The 6-foot-6 quarterback played the entirety of the first half and closed out the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

In his time on the field, Iamaleava impressed. He finished with 186 yards on 13-of-20 passing with a touchdown and interception. His lone score came on a 34-yard strike to Zachariah Branch in the second quarter.

He also added 63 yards on the ground — including a 58-yard scamper in the first half.

However, Iamaleava's best moment of the night came on a deep ball to Duce Robinson for a big gain.