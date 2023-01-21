Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava wins Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP
Following a successful senior season of high school and practices with Tennessee leading into the Orange Bowl, five-star Vols freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava played in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night.
The Polynesian Bowl is an annual game in Hawaii that features the best high school football seniors. The majority of the players selected for the game are of Polynesian ancestry.
In this year's matchup, Iamaleava led Team Mauka to a 22-17 win over Team Makai. The 6-foot-6 quarterback played the entirety of the first half and closed out the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
In his time on the field, Iamaleava impressed. He finished with 186 yards on 13-of-20 passing with a touchdown and interception. His lone score came on a 34-yard strike to Zachariah Branch in the second quarter.
He also added 63 yards on the ground — including a 58-yard scamper in the first half.
However, Iamaleava's best moment of the night came on a deep ball to Duce Robinson for a big gain.
Robinson is a five-star tight end out of Phoenix, Arizona who is currently uncommitted. He is a two-sport athlete that also shines on the baseball diamond. Robinson is an elite outfielder and pitcher who is considered one of the best combo athletes since Kyler Murray.
Despite Robinson's future cast being split between USC and Georgia, Iamaleava still hopes to bring the talented tight end to Knoxville. At the moment, Robinson plans to announce his commitment on February 1.
"Hopefully, I can get drafted and then technically play college football still,” said Robinson to Rivals. “It would just be as a walk-on because once you sign a professional contract you can’t go on scholarship. … But the goal is to hopefully sign professional and still be able to play college football."
Late in the game, Iamaleava took matters into his own hands, though. He put together a 10-play, 81-yard drive that was capped off with a rushing touchdown by Kedrick Reescano to take the lead. With less than three minutes remaining following the score, it ultimately was the deciding factor in the game.
This stellar play — combined with the win — earned Iamaleava Offensive Most Valuable Player honors. He joins Travis Hunter, Sol-Jay Maiava, Puka Nacua, Tanner McKee and Connor Weddington as players to take home the Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP award.
Now, Iamaleava will return to Rocky Top to begin his first semester as a college student. He will join Joe Milton as the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster.
