Tennessee is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

Following its 59-10 season-opening thumping of Ball State, the Volunteers are now ranked No. 24 in the latest AP poll, which was released Tuesday. After starting the 2022 season right outside of the Top 25 at No. 26, second-year coach Josh Heupel's squad is now among the field.

As Tennessee is now in the AP poll at No. 24, its Week 2 opponent – Pitt – remains at No. 17. That means the Vols and Panthers will play a Top 25 football game on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

This marks the first time Tennessee has been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Week 6 of the 2020 season – a No. 18 ranking on Oct. 11.