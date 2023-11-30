In one of the biggest and most historic venues in college sports, Tennessee fans once again showed up.

While averaging 101,915 people in attendance per home game, the Vols ranked first in the SEC and fourth nationally in this category.

The total of 713,405 fans throughout the season was third nationally, as well, behind just Michigan and Penn State.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

In seven home matches, Tennessee pitched a sell out in each one. This was the first time since 2006 that this was achieved in each home game. It was also Neyland Stadium's highest mark in average attendance since reaching 103,918 per game in 2007.

During the home slate, the Vols went 6-1. They took down the likes of South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, UTSA, UConn and Austin Peay with the lone loss coming to top-ranked Georgia.