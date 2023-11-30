Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Tennessee ranks first in SEC, fourth nationally in average home attendance

Tennessee players Run Through the T to start the NCAA college football game between against South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Tennessee players Run Through the T to start the NCAA college football game between against South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

In one of the biggest and most historic venues in college sports, Tennessee fans once again showed up.

While averaging 101,915 people in attendance per home game, the Vols ranked first in the SEC and fourth nationally in this category.

The total of 713,405 fans throughout the season was third nationally, as well, behind just Michigan and Penn State.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

In seven home matches, Tennessee pitched a sell out in each one. This was the first time since 2006 that this was achieved in each home game. It was also Neyland Stadium's highest mark in average attendance since reaching 103,918 per game in 2007.

During the home slate, the Vols went 6-1. They took down the likes of South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, UTSA, UConn and Austin Peay with the lone loss coming to top-ranked Georgia.

SEC Average Attendance Per Home Game 2023
SEC Average Attendance Per Home Game 2023 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)
Advertisement

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: No movement for Vols in latest College Football Playoff rankings

2023 SEC Average Attendance Per Home Game
Team Average National Rank

Tennessee

101,915

4

LSU

100,742

6

Alabama

100,077

7

Texas A&M

99,234

8

Georgia

92,746

9

Florida

89,587

10

Auburn

88,043

11

South Carolina

77,833

16

Arkansas

65,317

23

Ole Miss

63,721

25

Kentucky

61,000

27

Missouri

60,169

29

Mississippi State

54,455

33

Vanderbilt

25,509

78

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement