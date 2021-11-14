Tennessee 'really looking like a great fit' for LSU commit Demario Tolan

Witn the unrest and questions surrounding LSU, Orlando linebacker Demario Tolan decided to give Tennessee another look on Saturday.

"I was hoping to see flying around on defense and how coaches respond to certain things that happen on the field," Tolan said. "It was a great experience and this is really looking like a good fit for me right now. I love this atmosphere and I love this school. It's a really nice place to be and looking like a great fit for me."

Tennessee is extremely thin on defense and in desperate need of playmakers. Tolan sees that and sees the opportunities that could be here for him on Rocky Top.

"It's very attractive," Tolan said. "I don't want to sit around and watch,. I want to play and learn and get more experience because I want to go to the next level as well."

Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary was down to check on Tolan a few weeks ago. That relationship remained strong even after Tolan chose the Tigers back in the summer.

"We know a lot of the same people," Tolan said. "That's what I like because he is from down there and we can talk about anything. He's not just a coach. He's like.a real family member. He's cool with my family."