Tennessee 'really looking like a great fit' for LSU commit Demario Tolan
Witn the unrest and questions surrounding LSU, Orlando linebacker Demario Tolan decided to give Tennessee another look on Saturday.
"I was hoping to see flying around on defense and how coaches respond to certain things that happen on the field," Tolan said. "It was a great experience and this is really looking like a good fit for me right now. I love this atmosphere and I love this school. It's a really nice place to be and looking like a great fit for me."
Tennessee is extremely thin on defense and in desperate need of playmakers. Tolan sees that and sees the opportunities that could be here for him on Rocky Top.
"It's very attractive," Tolan said. "I don't want to sit around and watch,. I want to play and learn and get more experience because I want to go to the next level as well."
Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary was down to check on Tolan a few weeks ago. That relationship remained strong even after Tolan chose the Tigers back in the summer.
"We know a lot of the same people," Tolan said. "That's what I like because he is from down there and we can talk about anything. He's not just a coach. He's like.a real family member. He's cool with my family."
Tolan was accompanied by his parents on Saturday and with such a big decision in front of them, they are pushing patience.
"They really like the staff at Tennessee so they are comfortable here. They also feel like I need to take all my officials and give myself every opportunity to find the best fit for me."
Tolan will likely return to LSU to meet the new coach as long as that person is hired before the early signing period. It's easy to see why he might stick with the Tigers, but he made it clear that Tennessee is very much back in this.
"I could see myself signing with Tennessee in December," Tolan said. "They tell me they want me and need me. That's what I hear every time I talk to them."
And when it comes time to make his final decision, he will rely on his gut and how he feels about everything.
"Really how I feel," Tolan said. "There is no really big statements that could change that. It's going to come down to how I feel and where I feel is the best fit for me. It was close when I chose LSU the first time so it is still close after this trip."