He was the No. 13 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 55 receiver in the country. This led to him being considered the Vols' top receiver commit of the 2022 class and the No. 6 overall player.

Miller was ranked as a four-star prospect out of Memphis before arriving in Knoxville. He was initially considered a wide receiver but switched to defensive back upon arriving on campus.

After spending a single season at Tennessee , defensive back Cameron Miller has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In his lone season at Tennessee, Miller did not see the field.

Instead, he redshirted as he adjusted to the position change.

This spring, Miller did appear in the Orange and White game, though. In the scrimmage, he totaled six tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception.

Despite this strong performance, his path to playing time wasn't clear as Josh Heupel added depth to his secondary.

Miller will have four years of eligibility remaining.