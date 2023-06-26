Another Tennessee relief pitcher has entered the transfer portal.

Joining four other bullpen arms, Hollis Fanning has entered his name in the portal. He joins Jacob Bimbi, Shawn Scott, Turner Swistak and Jake Fitzgibbons to look for a new home.

Fanning played three seasons at Tennessee before entering the transfer portal. In this time, he posted a 2.21 ERA and 24 appearances.

Last year, he earned a career-high 1.26 ERA in 15 appearances and one start in 14.1 innings pitched. He appeared in NCAA Tournament games against Charolette and LSU where he forfeited two hits and one run in 1.1 combined innings.

His best outing came against Belmont in the 2023 home finale as he struck out seven-straight hitters in 3.0 innings pitched.

Fanning is from Tullahoma, Tennessee, a town south of Nashville. He was ranked as the No. 53 player in the state by Perfect Game. This led him to the in-state Vols program.

The right-handed pitcher stands at 6-foot-8 and uses his height to his advantage. He is also completely blind in left eye.

Fanning will now have a final season of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He will provide a strong right arm to the bullpen of the team he lands with.