The wins are piling up for Tennessee baseball.

The Vols' swept Missouri in their most recent triumph over the weekend, claiming their sixth-straight SEC series and making up more ground in the division standings as the last month of the regular season approaches.

As far as the national rankings go, Tennessee (37-7, 15-6 SEC) remained at No. 3 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday and were one of nine league teams featured in the rankings this week.

Texas A&M maintained its No.1 billing while Arkansas stayed at No. 2 and Kentucky dropped four spots to No. 8. South Carolina jumped to No. 14. Mississippi State moved from unranked to No. 16.

Vanderbilt fell to No. 17 and Georgia was up one spot to No. 19. Alabama rounded out the conference at No. 23.