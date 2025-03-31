Tennessee remains No. 1 in D1Baseball Top 25

Another weekend, another series triumph for Tennessee.

The Vols swept South Carolina in three games at Founders Park in Columbia as they continue their dominating start to SEC play.

The performances also solidified Tennessee’s (26-2, 8-1 SEC) top spot in the D1 Baseball Top 25 where it remained No. 1 on Monday ahead of a four-game homestand that includes a rematch of the 2024 College World Series Final.

The Vols will play Texas A&M this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams since Tennessee beat the Aggies in two of three games to win their first national championship in Omaha last June.

Texas A&M (13-14, 1-8) began the season as the consensus No. 1 team, but has struggled through the first half of the season. The Aggies are coming off of series loss to Kentucky.

Tennessee, meanwhile has claimed No. 1 in most polls with its weekend pitching rotation of Liam Doyle, Marcus Phillips and Tegan Kuhns for the last couple of weeks.

At the plate, the Vols have a .317 team batting average and .611 slugging percentage. Tennessee has combined for 68 home runs, good for second in the league behind Georgia.

The Vols will host Tennessee Tech (19-10) on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).