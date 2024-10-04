Tennessee football reveals helmet sticker honoring flood victims in state

Tennessee will wear stickers on its helmets Saturday night at Arkansas honoring flood victims in East Tennessee and western North Carolina.
The Vols unveiled the "Mountain Strong" stickers on Friday and announced that QR codes will be available at upcoming Tennessee athletics events to allow fans to donate to local relief organizations in both Tennessee and North Carolina.
Parts of East Tennessee and western North Carolina were battered by flooding from Hurricane Helene late last month, causing catastrophic damage and more than 200 deaths, according to reports while displacing thousands more.
"First, just with the weather that came through this region, I just want to convey our thoughts and prayers going out to everybody as they are dealing with loss of power, loss of loved ones," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "So much damage was created here, certainly in this footprint, so our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody again. Hopefully, everybody gets back to normal as quickly as possible.
Fourth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play its second-straight SEC road game at Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
