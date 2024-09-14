Tennessee rolls past Kent State in last tuneup before SEC play

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates in the end zone with wide receiver Bru McCoy (5), offensive linemen Andrej Karic (70), and Cooper Mays (63) during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Nico Iamaleava was done by the late second quarter, Dylan Sampson tied a modern program record in just two quarters and Tennessee's offense broke another on Saturday night. The No. 7 Vols did just about everything in their 71-0 dismantling of Kent State—the final tuneup before SEC play begins at Oklahoma next week. Tennessee, which broke a 24-year program record for points in a quarter with 37 in the first, posted a program-record 740 yards of total offense. Iamaleava finished 10-of-16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown while Sampson rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries. Sampson's four touchdowns tied John Kelly Jr. (2017, vs. Georgia Tech) for the most rushing scores in a single game by a Tennessee running back in the modern era. Freshman running back DeSean Bishop led the Vols (3-0) in rushing with 120 yards and two touchdowns of 53 and 47 yards, while wide receivers Chris Brazzell Jr. and Mike Matthews each scored touchdowns. Defensively, Tennessee held a team out of the end zone for the fourth-straight game and limited the Golden Flashes (0-3) to just 112 yards of total offense.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST QUARTER 7 plays, 73 yards, 1:25 (time of possession) Tennessee's defense opened with a three-and-out, then the offense followed it up with a seven play drive that included a catch and two runs from Dylan Sampson, including a 22-yard rush that went for a touchdown and put the Vols up early. Tennessee 7, Kent State 0 0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 After accounting for a touchdown against NC State a week ago, the Tennessee defense found a way to put more points on the board on just Kent State's second drive. A high snap went over Flashes' quarterback Devin Kargman's and ended up in the end zone. Kent State recovered, but it went down as a safety to extend the Vols' lead. Tennessee 9, Kent State 0 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:16 The safety gave the ball back to Tennessee and freshman Mike Matthews set the Vols up with good field position on a 32-yard kick return. Seven plays later, Sampson punched in his second touchdown and seventh of the season on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal and the rout was on. Tennessee 16, Kent State 0 3 plays, 51 yards, 0:33 The first two plays of the drive included an incomplete pass that was nearly intercepted and run for no gain. Then on the third play, Nico Iamaleava dropped a ball to Chris Brazzell Jr. 53 yards down field for a touchdown--Brazzell's first at Tennessee. Tennessee 23, Kent State 0 1 play, 53 yards, 0:11 Tennessee's fourth scoring drive of the quarter took just one play. DeSean Bishop took a hand off on the first play and rushed 53 yards, side-stepping a defender just before reaching the end zone for his second career scoring run. Tennessee 30, Kent State 0 8 plays, 48 yards, 3:28 Tennessee's special teams got an assist again after Josh Turbyville kicked into a void that the Vols recovered. In eight plays, Sampson scored for the third time to break the program record for points in a quarter and continue Tennessee's rout of Kent State. Tennessee 37, Kent State 0 SECOND QUARTER 4 plays, 56 yards, 1:03 Tennessee opted to keep its offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 attempt early in the second quarter. Bishop took a hand off up the middle and went 47 yards for another touchdown, pushing him to 98 yards on just two carries. Tennessee 44, Kent State 0 7 plays, 54 yards, 2:04 Kent State's defense still had no answer for Sampson over the midway point of the second. He burst through for a 14-yard touchdown rush--his fourth to tie a program record--to get Tennessee past the 50-point threshold before halftime. Tennessee 51, Kent State 0 6 plays, 80 yards, 1:56 Iamaleava's night ended early, but Tennessee's offensive assault continued with backup quarterback Gaston Moore. He engineered a scoring drive just before the half, completing two passes, including a 15 yard toss to a wide open Miles Kitselman. Tennessee 58, Kent State 0 6 plays, 48 yards, 1:20 Moore stayed perfect on his second drive. He completed two more passes, the second going for another touchdown to freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews---the first of his career with 19 seconds left in the half. Tennessee 65, Kent State 0 THIRD QUARTER 9 plays, 58 yards, 2:56 Tennessee's opening drive of the second half was more tame than its previous eight. With freshman Jake Merklinger taking the reps at quarterback, the Vols drove into 58 yards in nine plays and ended the drive with a 36-yard field goal from Max Gilbert. Tennessee 68, Kent State 0 FOURTH QUARTER 12 plays, 79 yards, 6:59 Tennessee's scoring was capped by another Gilbert field goal, this one from 21 yards to set the record for total points. Tennessee 71, Kent State 0

PLAYS OF THE GAME

1. DeSean Bishop races past Kent State defense for a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

2. Nico Iamaleava links up with Chris Brazzell for a 53-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead in the first.

GAME BALLS

Dylan Sampson, RB Sampson was responsible for nearly all of Tennessee's scoring in its record-breaking first quarter. He has now scored nine touchdowns through three games and has rushed for more than 350 yards this season. DeSean Bishop, RB The freshman running back continues to make a case for the No. 2 spot in the rotation with Cam Seldon out for the second-straight game. He had nearly 100 yards on his first two carries, both of which went for touchdowns.

