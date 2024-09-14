Cameron Seldon, Lance Heard, Caleb Herring, Jordan Ross OUT vs. Kent State

Tennessee will be without multiple contributors against Kent State on Saturday.

After missing the second game of the 2024 season, Vols running back Cameron Seldon remains inactive for game three against the Golden Flashes.

Tennessee's second-string back played in the opener against Chattanooga while totaling seven carries for 47 yards. He carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards as a true freshman in 2023.

The Vols' starting left tackle, Lance Heard is also being held out of the game. He started both opening games on the left side of the line. Dayne Davis took the first-team reps in warmups at the position.

Sophomore LEO Caleb Herring and freshman edge rusher Jordan Ross are also both not dressed out ahead of the contest but in attendance.

Others in attendance but not dressed were Jordan Burns, Masai Reddick, Gus Hill and JT Carver.

After missing the game against NC State, Kalib Perry returned and warmed up ahead of the game. Jakobe Thomas also warmed up despite being banged up against the Wolfpack.