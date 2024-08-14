PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Tennessee running backs understand importance to 'protect Nico' in pass pro

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) gets ready to throw the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) gets ready to throw the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. (Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

One of the toughest adjustments for successful high school running backs in transitioning to the college level is pass protection.

Many of the best backs in high school weren't asked to stay back on pass plays to help out as a blocker because they are so dynamic with the ball in their hands. However, it's crucial to improve in this area once arriving on campus and Tennessee's coaching staff is aware of the importance.

Due to this, despite Vols running back coach De'Rail Sims inheriting a young group, he's confident in their ability to protect the quarterback.

The first step in being confident is identifying your assignment. Then, you've got to go be physical and execute it.

"I feel like right now we’re doing a really good job," Sims said. "Number one, it always starts with our identification process. Understanding who the mike point is and then understanding who we have off of that I think fundamentally is something that you always can continue to get better at because sometimes guys know who to get and then they go in there so aggressive. It’s kind of like a bull in the china shop mentality just a little bit. But they’ve done a really good job of sticking their face inside, making sure that they're keeping the quarterback up right and we haven’t had too many busts in terms of pass protection this camp — knock on wood."

As a player who is expected to play a significant role this season, DeSean Bishop understands the importance of pass protection. He also wasn't asked to do it much in high school but once he got to college, he took literal and figurative notes on the concepts.

Having veterans in front of him like Jaylen Wright putting positive examples on film and every day at practice was also important in helping him grow.

"In pass pro, just the off-season, taking those mental reps," Bishop said. "Seeing guys like J-Wright and them do it at such a high level and taking little criticism from them. And just being in the film room. I've strived hard this year on the off-season being in the film and trying to take those reps mentally and being focused for that. I know it's a big deal being on the field and whatnot, you've got to protect Nico (Iamaleava), so that's a pretty important thing I've been focused on."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Notes, observations from Day 11 of Tennessee football fall camp

Also entering his second season, Khalifa Keith is ready to answer the call as an improved pass protector.

The difference between Keith and Bishop is three inches in height and nearly 40 pounds on the roster, though. Due to this size, he is much more natural in getting physical and protecting the quarterback.

For him, it was just about learning how to use his size to his advantage.

"Back in high school, I didn't really pass pro as much," Keith said. "Just coming into college, correcting my detail as far as my technique, my stance. Just being more intentional with the block. I'm already a powerful guy so just learning how to use that just made me a better player. And it's continuing to grow."

While Keith and Bishop have a year in the system under their belt, Peyton Lewis may be thrust into playtime in his freshman campaign. Despite the lack of experience, he'll be expected to contribute in pass protection.

Sims doesn't seem worried about his success in this area, though. He sees a young back who isn't afraid to get physical.

"He’s not scared to put his face on people in pass protection," Sims said. "That’s the number one deal that you see from a young guy. Sometimes it’s not necessarily how physical they’re going to be and understanding where to go, but he’s physical. He’ll go put his face on people."

Also in the mix at running back is projected starter Dylan Sampson and banged up backup Cameron Seldon. Sampson is smaller in stature but has shown an improved ability throughout his career to handle these assignments. Seldon is also entering his second season, but like Keith, he has the frame to hang in there with bigger pass rushers.

Despite the group as a whole being inexperienced, there's a clear understanding of how important this dirty work is in winning football games.

