Texas and Oklahoma are still a year away from being members of the SEC, but their pending addition has already reshaped the league.

Beginning in 2024, the SEC will have 16 teams and ditch divisions. An eight-game schedule will feature one permanent opponent for each team with seven other teams that will rotate annually.

The decision for a new scheduling format was reached last month at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida and that new schedule — still more than a year from being played — is here.

The schedule, which was announced on SEC Network Wednesday night, was determined by traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength.

A source told VolReport that Tennessee's home slate will include Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Kentucky — continuing three traditional rivalries — while the Vols will play at Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Tennessee was scheduled to play at Oklahoma in 2020 in the second installment of a home-and-home series that began at Neyland Stadium in 2015 but was cancelled due to COVID.

Tennessee last played at Oklahoma in 2014.

The Vols will return to Fayetteville after last playing Arkansas there in 2020. Tennessee will play Mississippi State for the first time since 2019 and in Starkville for the first time since 2012.

The new format is subject to change as early as 2025. Due to upcoming contracts with ESPN/ABC , which will have the exclusive rights to SEC games beginning next season, the league could possibly move to nine games in the coming years.