Nostalgia has supplanted national implications in the Tennessee-Florida rivalry, but make no mistake, Saturday’s showdown between the two downtrodden SEC East foes still carries plenty of stakes.

While the leaves have barely started changing in Knoxville, the 7 p.m. tilt in Neyland Stadium will determine the narrative of Tennessee’s 2018 season.

So are the Vols ready for the Gators?

“I don’t know that we have a choice,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said, bluntly.

True, but they better be.

With two proud programs sharing plenty of current common threads — breaking in new coaches after 4-win seasons, long losing streaks to Power 5 teams and a loss already on the 2018 resume — Saturday’s Bottom-Feeder Bowl will be a Year 1 pivot point for the Vols.

There’s recruiting implications and the fact Pruitt would beat a guy who former Tennessee AD John Currie originally wanted to hire for his job, but mainly, Tennessee’s first-year head coach has a prime opportunity to build real equity with a fan base starved for actual evidence of optimism for the future.

Win Saturday, and no matter what happens during a brutal October, Pruitt will have done something no Tennessee coach has accomplished since his esteemed boss Phillip Fulmer: Beat the hated Florida Gators as a first-year head coach.

That’s goodwill you can’t buy in Tennessee, and although the Vols certainly won’t be guaranteed a postseason appearance, a victory gives them much better chance of actually playing a football game around Christmas.

But lose? Well, those bowl aspirations become increasingly dicey and an upcoming gauntlet against three Top 10 teams and a road trip to South Carolina will have Tennessee fans wishing they had one of those neutralizer’s from Men in Black to forget a painful six weeks.

That’s how Year 1 becomes Year 0.

“This game means everything to me,” Vols center and Nashville native Ryan Johnson said.

“It’s huge. I know it means a lot of Vol Nation. I’m really excited.”