As the days count down to the draft that will begin on June 26, experts are drawing comparisons to different prospects to current and past NBA players.

Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht is largely projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and may even be taken in the top 10.

Knecht stands just half an inch shorter than Thompson was out of college while possessing the same wingspan. He is also six pounds heavier that Thompson.

While Knecht spent five years in college, Thompson was at the collegiate level for three seasons. This results in the age gap between the pair when entering the draft.

Though the comparison is based off physical attributes, there is a similar style of play, as well. Both are sharpshooters that are lethal in catch-and-shoot situations.

Thompson was once one of the best defenders in the NBA with his frame, too. Knecht has room to grow here but potential is there.

In Knecht's final year of college with the Vols, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field and 39.7% on 3-pointers.

Compared to Thompson, the marks remain similar to his junior campaign before he was selected by the Warriors. He posted 21.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 43.6% shooting from the field and 39.8% shooting on 3-pointers.

Golden State ultimately picked Thompson with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 draft. He's gone on to win four NBA Championships while being named to five All-Star games, two All-NBA teams and an All-Defensive team. He also holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a single game.

Knecht is projected by ESPN to go at No. 8 to the Spurs.

The Spurs surely have eyes on being competitive sooner rather than later with Wembanyama about to become an MVP candidate in the near future, so picking a 23-year old plug-and-play shooter/scorer such as Knecht looks like an attractive option," Givony said. "His defensive shortcomings can be mitigated to an extent playing behind a future Defensive Player of the Year like Wembanyama.