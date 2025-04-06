Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack, Zakai Zeigler fall short of National DPOY

in other news

Tennessee signs transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rick Barnes comments

Tennessee signs transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rick Barnes comments

Tennessee announced the ex-Maryland guard’s signing on Monday.

 • Noah Taylor
WATCH: Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee football's Monday morning scrimmage

WATCH: Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee football's Monday morning scrimmage

Video of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media on Monday morning after a scrimmage.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee drops in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee drops in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee is down in the poll after losing its first series in more than a year this past weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
COMMIT ALERT: Jaylen Carey transfers to Tennessee out of Vanderbilt

COMMIT ALERT: Jaylen Carey transfers to Tennessee out of Vanderbilt

Tennessee has reeled in a forward from an in-conference and in-state foe.

 • Ryan Sylvia
2027 4-star Georiga RB Jakeyveon Parker recently visited Tennessee football

2027 4-star Georiga RB Jakeyveon Parker recently visited Tennessee football

2027 four-star running back Jakeyveon Parker has Tennessee football high on the list.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden

in other news

Tennessee signs transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rick Barnes comments

Tennessee signs transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rick Barnes comments

Tennessee announced the ex-Maryland guard’s signing on Monday.

 • Noah Taylor
WATCH: Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee football's Monday morning scrimmage

WATCH: Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee football's Monday morning scrimmage

Video of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media on Monday morning after a scrimmage.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee drops in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee drops in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee is down in the poll after losing its first series in more than a year this past weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Apr 6, 2025
Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack, Zakai Zeigler fall short of National DPOY
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

Despite Tennessee basketball having two of the four fianlists for the Naismith Men’s College Defensive Player of the Year, neither Jahmai Mashack nor Zakai Zeigler won.

Instead Creighton forward Ryan Kalkbrenner took home the award.

Houston forward Joseph Tugler was the other finalist.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Mashack's impressive senior year

Mashack put together a memorable senior year spearheaded by his defense. He started in all 38 games this season while guarding every position on the floor.

Typically going up against the opposition's best player, Mashack recorded 64 steals and 20 blocks in his senior season. Both of these were career highs. He also came down with a career-best 4.2 rebounds per game.

On offense, Mashack averaged six points a contest on 45.4% shooting from the field and 35.1% on 3-pointers. He also passed for 1.5 assists per night.

The highlight of the season came on a near-half court shot at the buzzer to beat Alabama.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Zeigler ends career with another SEC DPOY

Zeigler finished his Tennessee career by taking home back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. This time, it came on 1.9 steals per game as he matched up with some of the best point guards in the country.

On offense, Zeigler pitched in 13.6 points per game and 7.4 assists. He played in 37 games, starting all, while missing just one match.

Zeigler was named to multiple All-American teams for his terrific senior season.

Comparing resumes

JAHMAI MASHACK

- 1.7 steals

- 0.5 blocks

- 3.7 STL%

- 2.4 BLK%

- 2.3 Defensive Win Shares

- 7.0 Defensive Box Plus/Minus (No. 1 in SEC)

ZAKAI ZEIGLER

- 1.9 steals

- 0.2 blocks

- 3.4 STL%

- 0.9 BLK%

- 2.3 DWS

- 4.5 DBPM

RYAN KALKBRENNER

- 0.5 stl

- 2.7 blk

- 0.9 STL%

- 7.3 BLK%

- 2.4 DWS

- 4.4 DBPM

JOSEPH TUGLER

Before Final Four

- 0.9 stl

- 1.9 blk

- 2.7 STL%

- 12.5 BLK% (No. 1 in Big12)

- 2.6 DWS

- 7.4 DBPM (No. 1 in NCAA)

Prior award winners

Prior Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Winner
YearPlayerSchool

2024

Jamal Shead

Houston

2023

Jaylen Clark

UCLA

2022

Walker Kessler

Auburn

2021

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

2020

Marcus Garrett

Kansas

2019

Matisse Thybulle

Washington

2018

Jevon Carter

West Virginia

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.