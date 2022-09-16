Josh Heupel isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

First reported by On3 and confirmed by a Tennessee spokesperson to VolReport on Friday morning, Tennessee’s second-year head coach – who led the Vols to a surprising 7-6 campaign in 2021 and currently has the team at 2-0 and No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll – will now make $5 million per year following a $1 million raise. The new deal makes Heupel the 11th-highest-paid coach in the SEC.

Heupel's updated contract is set to run through Jan. 31, 2028, an extra year from the original Jan. 31, 2027 date cited in his original contract.

Other parameters of Heupel’s contract include a $8 million buyout if he were to leave the program before Dec. 15, 2023, but that will drop by $2 million a year after that date, per Heupel's contract addendum provided to VolReport by Tennessee.

Heupel also stands to gain a $100,000 bonus for making a bowl game and up to $500,000 more for winning a national championship.

He will receive $50,000 if Tennessee finishes in the top 25 polls and $100,000 and $150,000 if the Vols post top-10 and top-five finishes, respectively.

Heupel’s top two assistants also received bumps in their salaries.

According to the contract addendum, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh’s salary is now $1.2 million, up from $750,000 which he earned in his first season in 2021. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks’ salary moved from $1.4 million to $1.5 million. Their contracts, which run for three years, are set to expire in January 2025 while the rest of the assistant coaches are on two-year contracts.

Tennessee is dispensing $6,855,000 to its assistant coaching staff in 2022.