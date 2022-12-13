It's been a Tuesday full of sadness around the college football landscape.

Mike Leach – who most recently served as the head coach at Mississippi State – passed away Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was known for his quirky personality and free spirit, was beloved by everyone associated with college football – and college athletics in general. That includes Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who had Leach as his offensive coordinator while playing quarterback at Oklahoma in 1999.

Following Leach's passing, Heupel shared a heartfelt tribute to his former coach on Twitter.

"I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach," Heupel said. "In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach's impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today.

"Off the field, he was one of a kind – an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the years."