Tennessee's offense has impressed, but toughest test yet awaits

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) reaches for the ball after a snap during a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Miles Kitselman knows Nico Iamaleava well enough to not be too concerned with the environment Tennessee will be walking into Saturday night. The Vols' tight end has echoed the same sentiment his teammates and coaches have said about the redshirt freshman quarterback since he took over as Tennessee's full time starting quarterback. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Iamaleava, lauded for his never-changing personality, will lead the No. 6 Vols (3-0) into their first true road game at No. 15 Oklahoma on a primetime stage awash with melodramatic storylines that have been talked about since the Sooners announced they were joining the SEC more than two years ago. But if that is expected to fluster Iamaleava, who is just four games into his career as a starter, he hasn't given an indication that it will. "I'm not worried about Nico at all, talking about loud distractions and all that kind of stuff," Kitselman said. "The way Nico prepares himself and how confident he is in his play will take care of all that." Tennessee has dominated in its four appearances in 2024. It started in the Citrus Bowl when Iamaleava paced the Vols to a 35-0 thumping of Iowa to cap a nine-win season. Seven months later, he set a program record for passing yards in a half with 314 yards against Chattanooga in the season opener. A neutral site match up with then-ranked NC State was supposed to offer a tougher test, and despite throwing two interceptions, Iamaleava still finished with 211 passing yards and two touchdowns.