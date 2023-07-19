Justin Gainey's first impressions of the 2023-24 Tennessee men's basketball team has been positive.

Through the first week of summer practices and weeks before the Vols embark on an international hoops excursion in Italy, the assistant coach touted the team's depth, which has been built through a number of key transfer portal additions and the return of much of last season's production.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee's roster boasts its leading scorer in guard Santiago Vescovi and assists leader Zakai Zeigler. A healthy Josiah-Jordan James spurned the NBA Draft for a fifth season of eligibility and Jahmai Mashack is expected to make strides after working his way into a starting role as a sophomore.

Inside, Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka, who is coming off of an impressive showing overseas last month, provide size and experience.

“The first impression is that we have a lot of quality depth," Gainey said. "You look around at each position and the guys and I feel the depth. I think we addressed a couple things we were intending to address this summer which was shooting— not only with the guys we brought in but the guys that have been working since the season’s over to improve in that area. You can see guys from a physical standpoint, bodies look a lot better.

"Jonas (Aidoo) is healthy. Tobe (Awaka) has taken a step and his confidence is at a whole new level so just the depth of our team has kind of been my first impression and it’s got me really excited.”

Coaches have raved about Freddie Dilione—a mid-year enrollee that redshirted last season but has looked the part of the four-star guard prospect he was coming out of Word of God Christian Academy last winter.

Guard D.J. Jefferson also redshirted last season and will feature into the rotation.

“Freddie, when he walks in the door you can tell he’s different. He looks completely different," Gainey said. "He’s gained probably 20 pounds of muscle. Physically, I think he’s grown an inch or two...He doesn’t feel like a freshman right now. He doesn’t feel like the other two freshmen that are on the floor. He does feel like an upperclassman. Excited about him, excited about his impact. Same with D.J. Just to watch his growth from when he first stepped foot on campus to where he is now. Being able to talk, being able to lead in his own way. Obviously from a basketball standpoint his athleticism is something that’s (at) an elite level.

"But just to watch the other stuff he’s been able to do now. He’s not a finished product. Neither is Freddie. They both show flashes of their youth, their immaturity. But I think they have taken a step forward.”