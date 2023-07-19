Tennessee's 'quality depth' on display in summer basketball practices
Justin Gainey's first impressions of the 2023-24 Tennessee men's basketball team has been positive.
Through the first week of summer practices and weeks before the Vols embark on an international hoops excursion in Italy, the assistant coach touted the team's depth, which has been built through a number of key transfer portal additions and the return of much of last season's production.
Tennessee's roster boasts its leading scorer in guard Santiago Vescovi and assists leader Zakai Zeigler. A healthy Josiah-Jordan James spurned the NBA Draft for a fifth season of eligibility and Jahmai Mashack is expected to make strides after working his way into a starting role as a sophomore.
Inside, Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka, who is coming off of an impressive showing overseas last month, provide size and experience.
“The first impression is that we have a lot of quality depth," Gainey said. "You look around at each position and the guys and I feel the depth. I think we addressed a couple things we were intending to address this summer which was shooting— not only with the guys we brought in but the guys that have been working since the season’s over to improve in that area. You can see guys from a physical standpoint, bodies look a lot better.
"Jonas (Aidoo) is healthy. Tobe (Awaka) has taken a step and his confidence is at a whole new level so just the depth of our team has kind of been my first impression and it’s got me really excited.”
Coaches have raved about Freddie Dilione—a mid-year enrollee that redshirted last season but has looked the part of the four-star guard prospect he was coming out of Word of God Christian Academy last winter.
Guard D.J. Jefferson also redshirted last season and will feature into the rotation.
“Freddie, when he walks in the door you can tell he’s different. He looks completely different," Gainey said. "He’s gained probably 20 pounds of muscle. Physically, I think he’s grown an inch or two...He doesn’t feel like a freshman right now. He doesn’t feel like the other two freshmen that are on the floor. He does feel like an upperclassman. Excited about him, excited about his impact. Same with D.J. Just to watch his growth from when he first stepped foot on campus to where he is now. Being able to talk, being able to lead in his own way. Obviously from a basketball standpoint his athleticism is something that’s (at) an elite level.
"But just to watch the other stuff he’s been able to do now. He’s not a finished product. Neither is Freddie. They both show flashes of their youth, their immaturity. But I think they have taken a step forward.”
Gainey transfer a family affair
Tennessee added to its backcourt with the transfer of guard Jordan Gainey.
Gainey will join his father Justin after starring for USC Upstate the last two seasons. He was a First Team All-Big South selection following his sophomore campaign in 2022-23, averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals per game.
"Jordan is a competitive guy. He loves the game and whatever is needed of him, he’s going to try to do," Justin Gainey said. "He understands that being more vocal, being more of a leader — especially like last year for him was huge. They lost three seniors I think it was and three guys that really contributed heavy. Being that vocal leader wasn’t as natural to him, but he tried to embrace it and I think he’s continuing to get better.
"But it’s been fun watching that. You see the care factor that he is and he wants to do whatever is needed to try to win.”
As for the recruiting process, Justin Gainey left that up to head coach Rick Barnes.
His role was more as a father than a coach, leaving the decision completely up to Jordan while providing valuable insight into the program he would potentially be a part of. Now he's preparing to take his game to the SEC.
“My approach was, one, I wanted him to find what he was looking for. Find happiness," Justin Gainey said. "I wanted him to be really clear on what it was he wanted. What he was trying to get out of it. For him, it was a place that wanted him and really wanted him. During that process I was dad. I allowed coach (Barnes) to take the reins on that recruitment and I thought he did a fabulous job. He was unbelievable during that process and he was unbelievable in making Jordan feel like, we want you not because your dad is here but because you address a need that we have.
"That made it easy and once coach (Barnes) talked to mom it sealed the deal. I was dad and tried to answer any questions he might have and give him an inside scoop on what it was to be a Tennessee Vol.”
Knecht adjusting to physicality
Dalton Knecht was among Tennessee's biggest transfer hauls.
The guard averaged 20.2 points per game at Northern Colorado and was a Second Team All-Big Sky Conference player before entering the portal and ultimately signing with Tennessee last month.
For Knecht, the biggest change has been the level of physicality in Tennessee practices.
"I would say the speed and physicality has been the biggest (difference)," Knecht said. "...Kind of in the first couple of days, the coaches told me that's how it would be and I think I've adapted pretty good already."
Though Knecht has already shown his ability to score on the offensive end, Gainey believes there is room for improvement defensively.
Given the standard that Barnes' teams have for defenders, he knows its going to be a process for Knecht and the rest of the newcomers.
“Gotta get better. Gotta get better in that area. Offensively he is really, really good, but defensively — and I would say that about all of our newcomers. The level of accountability we hold our guys to from a defensive standpoint, we don’t expect for anybody to walk in here and be able to be an elite defender, to be able to defend to the level we require on a day-to-day basis. Dalton, Jordan (Gainey), Cam (Carr), JP (Estrella) — all of those guys. They’ve got to get better defensively.”
