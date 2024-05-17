Tennessee football made an appearance in the NCAA Football 25 video game trailer that was released today.

This is the first game made since NCAA Football 14. This time, due to NIL, players had the opportunity to opt into the game to have their likeness used. They were compensated $600 and a copy of the game if they agreed to be apart of it.

In the trailer that dropped on Friday morning, Smokey and the Vols’ pregame were shown. Tennessee was in Neyland Stadium in the clip.

It is worth nothing the font is the VOLS letters behind Smokey appear to be incorrect. There also isn’t the visiting team tunnel behind the goalposts.

