Tennessee football made an appearance in the NCAA Football 25 video game trailer that was released today.
This is the first game made since NCAA Football 14. This time, due to NIL, players had the opportunity to opt into the game to have their likeness used. They were compensated $600 and a copy of the game if they agreed to be apart of it.
In the trailer that dropped on Friday morning, Smokey and the Vols’ pregame were shown. Tennessee was in Neyland Stadium in the clip.
It is worth nothing the font is the VOLS letters behind Smokey appear to be incorrect. There also isn’t the visiting team tunnel behind the goalposts.
VolReport previously requested visuals of what the University of Tennessee sent EA Sports to be featured in the game. UT Athletics responded by saying: 'We did not send anything to EA, they captured it themselves.'
FULL TRAILER
PREVIOUS APPEARANCES
Previously, Tennessee was also briefly featured in a pair of releases by EA Sports.
Most recently, the Vols were seen in the extended cover of the deluxe edition of the game. Three real players were featured in Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards and Travis Hunter.
Before this, in a released teaser trailer, a rendering of Neyland Stadium was featured.
