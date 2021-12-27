Tennessee's tight end duo has a unique working relationship

Tennessee’s tight end room received great news for Christmas this year. Redshirt-junior Jacob Warren confirmed he was returning for another season after graduating last May. Then, later in the day, Princeton Fant announced that he was taking advantage of the free year of eligibility and will return for one more season. Warren or Fant were expected to return, but the news is still significant for the Vols as they look to build on Josh Heupel’s success in year one. “Both of them are just beginning their journey as a player,” Heupel told the media last week. “Their physical development will be critical this offseason. That’ll be a big part of them continuing to take another jump in their play. They’ve done that already in the 11 months that we’ve been here. “I think both of them have been playing their best football the middle-half of the season on. They’ve got a lot better understanding of how to execute and do the things that we need them to in the run game and the pass game and protections.”

For Fant, who had more of a decision to make than Warren, returning for a sixth-year is all about becoming the best football player and leader he can become. “Just playing ball and harder blocking wise,” Fant said. “Just getting better at that and being a better leader to my team. Just being that big brother that the young guys can look up to.” Warren on the other hand wants to add more weight in order to continue to become a tight end that checks all of the boxes. “Keep getting better and keep getting stronger,” Warren said. “Being able to hold my own. I feel like I do a decent job with my technique, but having a little extra weight on me would help a lot with playing in the box more. Good weight obviously, still being able to run routes and catch the ball well. Just adding some good weight this offseason. "I think I made a big jump, just in my confidence, my abilities and the way that I’m able to play on the field. I think I did a good job mentally this year, kind of taking in all the things that (the coaching staff) asks tight ends to do. Me and (Princeton Fant) both have made big strides there, being able to recognize a signal, get lined up and kind of help other guys if somebody’s lined up in the wrong area — being a leader and being a commander out there.”