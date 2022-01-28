Tennessee's 'vision' a sticking point for 2025 ATH Cameron Sparks

It’s never too early to start recruiting. It’s especially never too to start recruiting prospects from the home state.

That’s what Josh Heupel and staff are doing with Baylor School 2025 prospect Cameron Sparks, after initially offering the athlete back on June 6. It was his first Division I offer.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete has a bright future. As a freshman this past fall, Sparks played on the defensive side of the football at safety. Moving forward, he could be used as a weapon at wide receiver.

Programs like Tennessee see potential for the next level on both sides of the football.

“I talked to coach [Kodi] Burns and coach [Alex] Golesh a lot today, and coach Martinez as usual,” the prospect said following Saturday’s Junior Day. “I think they will wait it out and see what I want to do. I like playing receiver more, but I will do whatever to help the team.”

With the expectation of Sparks growing and maturing over the next couple of seasons, Tennessee is keeping an open mind. But you can’t deny the raw athletic ability that earned Sparks playing time as a freshman in one of the state’s toughest clasifications.

“They like that I can play different positions all over the field, despite being so young,” the recruit added. “I’ve clocked in at a 4.6 [seconds] in the 40 and they like that. Pretty much, it’s just being so young and doing the things that I do.”