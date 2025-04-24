Tennessee safety Jakobe Thomas reportedly entering transfer portal

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Last season was his first with the Vols after he began his career with MTSU .

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Jakobe Thomas is entering the transfer portal.

Tennessee is reportedly losing one of its safeties to the spring transfer portal window.

In his lone season in Knoxville, Thomas played in all 13 games for a total of 263 snaps. In that time, he recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. He also contributed two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Thomas' season grade, according to PFF, was a solid 68.5 mark. His strongest area was run defense where he earned a 74.8 grade.

In his only season with Tennessee, his playtime varied game to game. The least amount of snaps he played was in the loss to Georgia where he saw just eight plays. However, in another SEC bout, he played 37 snaps in the win over Kentucky.

Each of his appearances came off the bench.

Prior to playing with the Vols, Thomas began his career at MTSU. He spent three years with the Blue Raiders including a redshirt season his first year on campus.

As a redshirt freshman, he earned Second Team PFF All-Conference UCA honors while playing in 12 games and making three starts. He recorded 37 tackles, three pass breackups, a forced fumble and came up with four interceptions.

The following year, his final before transferring, he played in 11 games while starting 10. He finished with 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a blocked kick.

This upcoming season is going to be his final year of eligibility.